Justin starts search for new police chief

The City of Justin is looking for a new chief to head its police department.

Justin PD is officially on the search for a new police chief after, the city announced in a press release Monday afternoon.

According to Justin Director of Communications Amy Border, Chief of Police Brian Frieda retired at the beginning of July.

“The City of Justin is seeking an experienced, forward-thinking law enforcement professional to serve as its next Chief of Police and help lead a growing department committed to maintaining the community’s high quality of life,” said the city.

Justin’s new chief will take over a department serving a city with more than 8,500 residents, but is quickly growing with more commercial and residential developments.

The city hopes the new chief will help build upon Justin’s strong foundation, foster meaningful community relationships and prepare the department for the future while maintaining the city’s hometown character, which is guided by its tagline, “everything a hometown should be.”

Frieda was appointed interim chief of police in September 2023, but later stayed in the role permanently.

Just a few years later, Justin PD is once again looking for a new chief.

For more information about the opening, including a full job description and to apply, visit cityofjustin.com/jobs.

Bartonville also recently appointed a new police chief after Kirk Riggs stepped down from the role, but remained as the town’s administrator.