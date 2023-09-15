Justin hires interim police chief

The city of Justin announced this week that it has appointed a new interim police chief.

Alejandro Coss retired earlier this month after serving as the city’s police chief for about five years. The city announced Thursday that Brian Frieda has been appointed as interim police chief.

Frieda, a past president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, has served as a chief of police for three different departments for a combined 17 years, and he most recently served as city manager in Ballinger. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Tarleton State University, and he is pursuing a Master’s degree in Criminology.

“We are excited that Mr. Frieda brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to public safety that will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards of service that the Justin Police Department strives for,” the city said in a statement. “We are confident that he is well-equipped to lead the department during this transitional period. The Justin Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality law enforcement services to all residents and visitors. The appointment of Mr. Frieda underscores the department’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and community engagement.”