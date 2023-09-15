Friday, September 15, 2023
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Justin hires interim police chief

Mark Smith
By Mark Smith
0
29
Brian Frieda

The city of Justin announced this week that it has appointed a new interim police chief.

Alejandro Coss retired earlier this month after serving as the city’s police chief for about five years. The city announced Thursday that Brian Frieda has been appointed as interim police chief.

Frieda, a past president of the Texas Police Chiefs Association, has served as a chief of police for three different departments for a combined 17 years, and he most recently served as city manager in Ballinger. He has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Tarleton State University, and he is pursuing a Master’s degree in Criminology.

“We are excited that Mr. Frieda brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to public safety that will be instrumental in maintaining the high standards of service that the Justin Police Department strives for,” the city said in a statement. “We are confident that he is well-equipped to lead the department during this transitional period. The Justin Police Department remains steadfast in its mission to provide quality law enforcement services to all residents and visitors. The appointment of Mr. Frieda underscores the department’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism, accountability and community engagement.”

Previous articleRobson Ranch Rambler — September 2023
Next articleLewisville Lake Symphony kicking off 40th anniversary season
Mark Smith
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more

About Us

About The CTG
Read Latest Issue
Newsstand Locations
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
Disclaimer
Privacy Policy

Business

Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce
Lewisville Chamber of Commerce
Local Business Directory
NCTC Small Business Development Center

Community

Community Calendar
Denton Library
Flower Mound Library
Lewisville Library
Flower Mound Parks & Recreation
Highland Village Parks & Recreation
Post Office
Denton County Tax Office
Public Transportation
Social Services
Voter Registration

Public Safety

Argyle Police
Bartonville Police
Denton Co. Sheriff
Double Oak Police
Double Oak Fire
ESD #1 Fire
Flower Mound Fire
Flower Mound Police
Highland Village Fire
Highland Village Police
Northlake Police
Sex Offenders

Cities & Towns

Argyle
Bartonville
Copper Canyon
Denton
Double Oak
Flower Mound
Highland Village
Lantana
Lewisville
Justin
Northlake
Roanoke
Denton County

Health & Wellness

COVID-19
Denton County Health Department
Influenza Information
TX Dept. of State Health Services
West Nile Virus

Schools

Argyle ISD
Denton ISD
Lewisville ISD
Northwest ISD
Liberty Christian School
Denton County Home School Assn.
School Demographics
Texas Education Agency

Airports

Dallas Love Field
Denton Enterprise Airport
DFW Airport
Alliance Airport

Politics

Denton County Democratic Party
Denton County Libertarian Party
Denton County Republican Party
Flower Mound Area Republican Club

Weather

Air Quality
NWS Forecast
Texas Storm Chasers
Weather Radar

Pets

Animal Rescue League
Flower Mound Animal Services
Humane Tomorrow
North TX Humane Society
Petfinder

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.