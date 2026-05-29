Ann V. Nebrig, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, died peacefully on May 6, 2026 in her Flower Mound home. She was 91. Ann is survived by four children–Steven Mark Nebrig of Flower Mound; David Michael Nebrig of Flower Mound; Carol Nebrig Terrando of Sugar Land, TX; and William Arthur Nebrig of Minnesota–eight grandchildren and five great-children. Ann was preceded in death by her husband Daniel A. Nebrig, in 2023. She was born Cornellia Ann Van Arsdale on September 30, 1935 to Arthur and Ruth Van Arsdale in Greenville, Texas. The Van Arsdale family moved to Decatur, Alabama in 1953, where she met Daniel A. Nebrig. The couple were married on June 3, 1956 in Decatur. Ann was a homemaker and mother to four children while her husband pursued his career as an Aeronautical Engineer with Hayes Aircraft, Chance Vought Aircraft, Martin Co. and ultimately the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). The couple lived in Dallas, California and Florida before returning to the Houston, Texas area in 1963. Mr. and Mrs. Nebrig moved to Flower Mound in 1994 where they remained until their respective deaths. Ann was a beautifully creative person spending hours upon hours working on art, ceramic, cross-stitch, quilting, and Diamond Dotz projects and gifts for family and friends. The Nebrig family is grateful for the exemplary care, compassion and services provided to Ann by Always Best Care Senior Care Services and Trio Hospice in her final stage of life.