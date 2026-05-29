Marcus hands Tomball first loss, takes game 1 of state semifinal series

By: Tony Lawrence

The Marcus Marauders moved one win away from the UIL 6A Division II State Championship game Thursday night, defeating previously unbeaten Tomball 2-1 in Game 1 of the state semifinal series at Lake Belton High School in Temple.

Tomball entered the matchup with a remarkable 40-0-1 record, but Marcus delivered the Cougars their first loss of the season behind a complete-game performance from Junior left-hander Michael Killian.

Killian went all seven innings, allowing just one run on five hits while striking out five and walking three. The Marauders backed him with timely offense and solid defense in a tightly contested pitchers’ duel.

Marcus opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning when senior Braden Gulick drove in a run with a single. The Marauders added what proved to be the game-winning run an inning later after Easton Mitchell lifted a sacrifice fly, plating Austin Allen, to extend the lead to 2-0.

Tomball managed to scratch across a run later in the game, but Killian closed the door to secure the victory.

Gulick, Cole Schott and Austin Allen each recorded a hit for Marcus, while Gulick and Mitchell both collected RBIs. Tomball pitcher CJ Sampson was strong in defeat, striking out a remarkable 12 batters over six innings.

The series now shifts to Game 2 on Friday with first pitch at 7:30 p.m.

Marcus is looking to finish the sweep and advance to the UIL 6A Division II State Championship game.

The Marauders reached the semifinals after a sweep of Dallas Jesuit at Dallas Baptist University for the regional championship. If they pull off another win against Tomball Friday evening, they will continue their winning streak, having swept every opponent in the playoffs.