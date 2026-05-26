Runoff Election Results: Roehrs slowly separating from Wylie

As Denton County Election Day ballots continue to be counted, most races are starting to shape up, but neither David Wylie nor Valerie Roehrs have decisively separated from each other for the Precinct 4 Commissioner Republican nominee.

With 70.15% of precincts reporting, Roehrs remains in front, but not by much.

She has stretched her lead to the race’s largest of the night.

Roehrs of Bartonville stands at 7,861 votes (50.40%) over Wylie of Argyle’s 7,735 (49.60%)

The winner will succeed Dianne Edmondson, who failed to advance out of the March primary election.

Denton County Republican voters overwhelmingly supported Ken Paxton for State Senator as he has locked down 63.27% of the county’s votes with 31,355 with 49% of precincts reporting. Incumbent Cornyn lags well behind with Denton County voters, tallying 18,203 (36.73%).

On the state level, Denton County voters are looking to replace Paxton with Mayes Middleton as the next Republican nominee for Attorney General.

With 49% of precincts reporting, he leads with 27,628 votes (56.35%) over Chip Roy’s 21,404 (43.65%).

Bo French continues to lead as the Republican nominee for Railroad Commissioner among Denton County voters.

With 49% of precincts reporting, his 29,140 votes (61.27%) leads Jim Wright’s 18,422 (38.73%).

Denton County’s voters seem to lean toward Thomas Smith as the next Republican nominee for Place 3 Judge for Court of Criminal Appeals.

With 49% of Denton County precincts reporting, Smith’s 27,882 votes (60.76%) is leading Alison Fox’s 18,006 (39.24%).

Chris Pochyla continues to lead among Denton County voters in the race for the Republican nominee for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2.

With 21.57% of precincts reporting, he leads Chelsie Adams 3,978 votes (54.58%) to 3,311 (45.42%).

On the Democratic side, Vikki Goodwin is leading the way to be the next nominee for Lieutenant Governor.

With 48% of Denton County precincts reporting, Goodwin’s 8,144 votes (82.09%) leads Marcos Isaias Velez’s 1,777 (17.91%).

With 48% of Denton County precincts reporting, Nathan Johnson’s 5,844 votes (59.02%) has him as the early front runner to be the Democratic nominee for Attorney General.

His opponent, Joe Jaworski, has 4,058 votes (40.98%).

The winners of the runoff elections tonight will face off against their Republican/Democrat opponent in the general election in November.

Check back for more updates as more precincts report and nominee elections become final.