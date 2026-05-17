Denton County voters head back to polls for May runoff election

Candidates in several state and federal races face off again in the May 26 runoff after failing to secure more than half of the votes cast in the March Republican and Democratic primaries.

This includes Attorney General Ken Paxton’s challenge to U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, as well as several candidates for statewide or district-based elected offices in Texas. There is also a runoff race in southwest Denton County to determine the GOP nominee for Denton County Precinct 4 commissioner.

In these undecided races, registered voters can choose their preferred candidate on May 26 or during the May 18-22 early voting period.

But remember, Texas doesn’t allow double dipping. Voters who already voted in the Republican or Democratic primary this year can only vote in that same party’s runoff elections. Voters who didn’t vote in March can choose to vote in either party’s runoff. (Texans don’t have to formally register with a party.)

Who’s on the ballot?

Here are the Republican candidates:

U.S. Senate: John Cornyn and Ken Paxton

Texas attorney general: Mayes Middleton and Chip Roy

Texas Railroad Commission: Jim Wright and Bo French

Texas Court of Criminal Appeals Place 3: Thomas Smith and Alison Fox

Denton County Commissioner Precinct 4: David Wylie and Valerie Roehrs

Here are the Democratic candidates:

Lieutenant governor: Vikki Goodwin and Marcos Vélez

Attorney general: Nathan Johnson and Joe Jaworski

The candidates who win will advance to the general election in November.

What do I need to know about voting?

Early voting in person will run Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22, with polls open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Voters may cast ballots at any early voting location in Denton County.

Southern Denton County locations include Argyle Town Hall, Bartonville Town Hall, Briarwood Retreat Center in Copper Canyon, Double Oak Town Hall, the Denton County Southwest Courthouse in Canyon Falls, multiple polling locations in Flower Mound, the Highland Village Municipal Complex, Justin Municipal Complex, Robson Ranch Clubhouse and polling sites in Lewisville, Roanoke and Trophy Club.

Flower Mound voters will have access to four polling sites, including the Community Activity Center, Municipal Court, Public Library and Senior Center.

The deadline for mail-in ballots to be returned to the county is Election Day, May 26. If a ballot is postmarked by 7 p.m. locally that day, it’ll be counted if the county receives it by 5 p.m. on May 27.

Absentee ballots can also be delivered in person to the county elections office with a valid form of ID while polls are open on Election Day.

Election Day is Tuesday, May 26. More information, including a full list of polling locations and sample ballots, is available through the Denton County Elections Administration at votedenton.gov.

Some of the information in this article courtesy of The Texas Tribune.