Aging in Style with Lori Williams: What families must know about aging parents – before it’s a crisis

Most families don’t start planning until something goes wrong—a fall, a hospital stay, or a frightening diagnosis. And by then? You’re forced to make emotional, high-stakes decisions quickly. It doesn’t have to be that way.

There are often early signs that something isn’t quite right. Maybe Mom is forgetting medications, Dad’s hygiene is slipping, or the house that used to be spotless is now cluttered or unsafe. You might notice weight loss, increased isolation, confusion, or falls. These are signals that support may be needed.

Another common challenge is simply not understanding the options. What’s the difference between home care, assisted living, and memory care? When is each appropriate? How is it paid for? The answers aren’t always straightforward, and every family’s situation is unique.

That’s where we come in. We educate, we listen, and we provide you with the tools to move forward with clarity and confidence. We help you understand your options, avoid costly mistakes, and make informed decisions that truly fit your loved one’s needs.

The key is having a plan before you need one. We call it Plan A, B, and C:

Plan A: Staying at home safely

Staying at home safely Plan B: Increased care and support

Increased care and support Plan C: What happens in a crisis

Having a plan reduces stress, prevents panic, and brings peace of mind.

As the primary caregiver for my own husband, I know this is not an easy topic to talk about, but burying your head in the sand like an ostrich is NOT the answer.

Let’s make a plan—TOGETHER.

Call 214-783-1222 to schedule an appointment.

Loriwilliams-seniorservices.com

Lori Williams is the founder of the multi-award winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services in Flower Mound. She helps families navigate senior living and care options at no cost. 214-783-1222; www.loriwilliams-seniorservices.com

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