Around Argyle – May 2026

If you’ve stepped outside lately, you can feel it. The areas outside Argyle are growing, but we are working just as intentionally to protect what makes the heart of Argyle special.

A Community That Stays Safe

Great news: Argyle continues to be a very safe community.

Since 2017, our population has grown by roughly 75%. Yet during that same time, total reported crimes have increased by only 16%. Even more encouraging, our crime rate has dropped from 7.9 crimes per 1,000 residents to 5.2.

This is the result of a proactive police department, strong support from Town Council, and a community that looks out for one another. As the towns just outside Argyle grow, maintaining a sense of safety within Argyle remains a top priority—and a shared responsibility.

Protecting Our Night Skies

One of the unique things about Argyle is something you don’t always think about until you look up: our night sky. If you check a light-pollution map, you’ll see that Argyle stands out—along with Bartonville and Copper Canyon—as one of the few remaining “dark sky” areas in North Texas.

That’s not by accident.

The Town of Argyle has officially adopted a new outdoor lighting policy designed to minimize light pollution and preserve our ability to enjoy the stars. This includes requirements that new street and parking lot lighting be shielded at the top and directed downward, focusing only on the area that truly needs illumination. Large, overly bright lighting that spills into neighboring properties—or up into the sky—is being phased out in favor of more responsible, targeted downward lighting.

We’re encouraging businesses to reduce parking lot lighting after hours, when spaces are no longer in use. It’s a simple step that makes a big difference.

Beyond aesthetics, this effort supports public health, protects wildlife, and strengthens our sense of place. Argyle has even applied to become an official Dark Sky Community—something only one other city in North Texas currently holds.

And if you didn’t attend our recent Dark Skies family event at Town Hall, plan to join us at a future evening. Telescopes are set up for the kiddos and their grown-ups to view the stars, and local experts help bring the night sky into focus.

Taking Action on Traffic

Now, to everyone’s favorite topic—traffic.

We hear you! We ourselves live with the increasing traffic problems.

The challenge is that our two busiest corridors—FM 407 and Hwy 377—are controlled by TxDOT, which means the Town doesn’t have full authority over those roadways. That said, we are not sitting still.

Argyle is actively implementing traffic-calming strategies on the roads we do control. These include roundabouts (traffic circles, including at least one that will prevent through-traffic to a residential area), which have proven to improve flow while reducing serious accidents. We are working on intersection improvements, signal coordination, and thoughtful planning in new developments to keep traffic moving efficiently.

We are also requiring developers to build internal road networks within commercial areas. That may not sound exciting, but it reduces congestion on main roads by keeping local traffic where it belongs—inside those developments instead of spilling out onto already-busy corridors.

Growth is happening all around us, so our job is to do what we can to control traffic within our town.

Lastly, I want to remind everyone of our fourth Town Hall coming up on May 28 at Town Hall, to which everyone is cordially invited. Topics will include traffic calming, updates on the Argyle Main Street project, summer road projects and of course listening to you, the voters of Argyle.