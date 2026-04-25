Boys & Girls Club breaks ground on permanent facility in Lewisville

A permanent home for the Boys & Girls Club in Lewisville is starting to take shape after local officials celebrated the groundbreaking on the new facility Friday.

It will be the first brick-and-mortar club in Denton County and will be located in a converted Lewisville Fire Station.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads was glad to see a fire station he spent a lot of his youth at turn into something for the community to enjoy.

“To have it here, not far from where I grew up, and at a station where I spent many Thanksgivings with my uncle – one of Lewisville’s first firefighters – brings this full circle,” he said. “The fact the station is now being refurbished as a place to help our youngest become the leaders of tomorrow is something about which we can all be proud.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Tarrant County announced it officially completed the purchase of the old fire station on April 9.

Located at 195 W. Corporate Drive in Lewisville, the old fire station is in an ideal location near Lewisville High School, three elementary schools, a middle school and many neighborhoods.

“This is a major step forward for Lewisville families,” said Daphne Barlow, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Tarrant County. “For years, we have served Denton County through mobile and school-based programs. Having a permanent Club location means we can provide stability, consistency and long-term support that kids and families can count on every single day.”

According to Barlow, the facility will provide a safe community space with affordable childcare options, as well as a comprehensive youth development organization focused on long-term outcomes.

The Lewisville Club will deliver academic support, programming to support healthy choices, daily meals and strong mentorship, along with enrichment in arts, sports, technology and workforce preparation.

According to BGCGTC, the center will also host summer programs to ensure care for the community’s youth all year.

Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell has been adamant about returning a permanent Boys & Girls Club facility to Denton County, which was officially announced in July 2025.