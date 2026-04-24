Friday, April 24, 2026
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound, Lewisville students win Congressional Art Competition honors

Micah Pearce
By Micah Pearce
0
20
Three artists from southern Denton County will have art displayed at Congressman Brandon Gill's offices. (Photos courtesy of the Office of Congressman Brandon Gill)

Two students from Flower Mound High School and one from a Lewisville academy will have their art featured in Congressman Brandon Gill’s office after winning the 2026 Congressional Art Competition.

The theme for this year’s competition was “Celebrating 250 Years of America” in honor of America’s semiquincentennial.

Professional artist John Kokalis judged the artworks, which were submitted by public, private and homeschooled high school students from Texas’ 26th Congressional District.

“Echoes of Revolution” by Annika Niu of Lewisville. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Brandon Gill)

First place went to Annika Niu, a student of Min Sun at the Academy of Ivy Art in Lewisville.

Her acrylic paint artwork, titled “Echoes of Revolution,” will be displayed in the Cannon House Office Building tunnel at the United States Capitol for one year.

The tunnel is traveled daily by members of Congress, their staff and thousands of visitors who can view the artwork from congressional districts across the country.

Each piece will be highlighted with the congressional district, title of the artwork and the name of the artist.

Niu’s artwork will also be featured on the House.gov Congressional Art Competition page and the Congressional Institute’s website.

She will have the opportunity to see the unveiling of her artwork at the national reception and exhibition in Washington D.C. on June 25 and get a tour of the White House.

“Weaving Together America” by Flower Mound High senior Emily Zhang. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Brandon Gill)

The second place winner, Flower Mound High School senior Emily Zhang, submitted an artwork titled “Weaving Together America,” which was created with ink pen, graphite, colored pen and colored pencil.

Zhang is a student of Michelle Soto.

As the second place winner, Zhang’s artwork will be displayed in Gill’s Capitol Hill office for one year.

“Riding Free” by Flower Mound High sophomore Maanya Varma. (Photo courtesy of the Office of Congressman Brandon Gill)

Third place went to Maanya Varma, a sophomore at Flower Mound High School and a student of Nancy Lawrence.

Her oil painting, titled “Riding Free,” will be displayed in Gill’s Flower Mound district office for one year.

Congressman Gill expressed his congratulations to the three winners via social media.

All participating student artists will receive a Special Certification of Congressional Recognition for their submissions.

Last year, a pair of students from Flower Mound earned the top two spots and a student from Argyle received third place honors.

Previous article
Lawsuit looms as Bartonville Store seeks sewer connection
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce
Micah Pearce is a Digital Reporter for The Cross Timbers Gazette. Contact him at 940-‪268-3505‬ or at [email protected].

Related Articles



Popular This Week