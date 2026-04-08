Bruvana Coffee House in Flower Mound takes a customer-first approach to its brews

Bruvana Coffee House is brewing up plans for a grand opening on Saturday and Sunday, April 18-19 at its Flower Mound location.

Located along Flower Mound Road in a suite that was previously occupied by a vision and eyewear store, Bruvana Coffee House aims to offer the community a unique, local brew house.

It is owner Ali Nawazuddin’s first concept and he said the whole point of opening the shop was to give the community what they want.

“Flower Mound has been amazing already,” he said. “Everyone has been very appreciative and has given a lot of good feedback and I think they can appreciate an independent coffee shop.”

Bruvana opened in January. In preparation for the grand opening four months later, Nawazuddin has taken every bit of feedback and worked it into the concept somehow.

When guests asked for mugs, he got mugs. When they requested different drinks, he added them to the menu. When they said something didn’t taste quite right about a drink, he adjusted the recipe until he found perfection.

“Making coffee is like an art and a science and it’s my passion to try and make the best coffee,” said Nawazuddin. “We are very particular about our brewing process and giving each coffee the attention it deserves.”

So far, Bruvana’s most popular brews have been its dessert-style lattes, such as the Biscoff, Baklava and Cinnamon Vanilla Lattes.

The shop also serves classic brews and matcha.

Nawazuddin got into the coffee industry after leaving the corporate world.

He relied on his passion and the experience from helping at his grandparents’ coffee estate back in India.

“Coming from that background and having that passion, it’s a really enjoyable process for me,” said Nawazuddin. “And it’s been a great journey for our team. We’re growing along with the community here and I think the relationship with our customers reflects that.”

For more information on Bruvana Coffee House, visit the coffee shop’s website.