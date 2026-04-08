Indoor amusement park to open second Texas location in Lewisville

Lava Island Indoor Playground Oasis will bring its indoor entertainment to Lewisville soon.

According to a filing with the state, the indoor park is expected to have party rooms, a kitchen for food and an elevated deck for trampolines and an indoor playground.

The new location will be located at 715 Hebron Parkway, replacing the Joann retail store at the Lakepointe Towne Crossing.

Construction is expected to start May 1 and be completed by the end of October.

According to Lava Island’s website, parents and guardians are must monitor their children at all times and no kids are allowed to play without an accompanying adult.

It’s part of the brand’s idea of families engaging and playing together.

“Lava Island was designed to be a space where everyone, including parents, can join in the fun. It’s a win-win for families and communities alike,” said the company. “Let’s be honest – we wanted to get kids off their screens and into a space where they can move, connect and let their imaginations run wild.”

Since Lava Island was founded in 2018 in Aurora, Colorado, the brand has opened locations throughout Colorado, as well as in Montana, Missouri, Connecticut, Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota and Georgia.

“Every new location is an opportunity to bring the magic of Lava Island to more communities,” reads the brand’s website. “With our growing real estate portfolio, a dedicated team, and exciting plans for the future, the possibilities are endless.”

Along with Lewisville, Lava Island will also have a location in Plano.

Both Texas locations are still listed as “coming soon” on the brand’s website.

For more information, visit Lava Island’s website.