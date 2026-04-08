Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 13, a resident’s good deed landed him in the doghouse after he attempted to break up a fight between two dogs and ended up getting bitten by one of them — a pitbull/rottweiler mix.

On Dec. 15, two men treated Walmart more like a tasting room, opening and drinking alcohol while browsing the aisles. After their happy hour, they stepped outside and began fighting each other with box cutters. One man remained on the scene and was detained for public intoxication, theft and failure to identify.

On Dec. 31, police received a report of a man carrying a gun on a trail behind McAuliffe Elementary. Officers located the individual and discovered he was simply adjusting his hearing aids while holding a cellphone.

On Jan. 7, a woman reported her husband missing shortly after a large withdrawal was made from their joint bank account. Officers later located the man, who said he had left following a domestic dispute and planned to file for divorce.

On Jan. 13, a man learned that procrastination has consequences when he was arrested on a warrant tied to a 2019 disorderly conduct citation he never paid. Seven years later, the bill finally came due.

On Jan. 16, a resident reported the yoke was on him again, as his home had been egged for the fourth time. Officers said they will keep watch for the repeat offenders, who appear to be perfecting their aim more than their cooking skills.

On Jan. 18 at Unity Park, two dogs got into a scuffle over territory. A resident trying to intervene suffered bites to the hands and fingers from a Staffordshire mix. Officers responded and documented the incident. Even at the dog park, turf wars can get ruff.