Women of Argyle to raise scholarship money through pickleball event

Pickleball enthusiasts, casual enjoyers or beginners all have the chance to get a round in while supporting local students at Women of Argyle’s Pickleball For A Purpose event.

The event will be hosted at ATP in Denton, formerly known as Dinkers, on Sunday, April 12 from 2-5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $45, which will go toward scholarship for seniors at Argyle High School and Liberty Christian School.

While described as a “round robin tournament,” Women of Argyle Founder Aimee Buckert said participants of all skill level are welcomed to join and will have a good time.

“It’ll be an afternoon of pickleball fun while raising money for the Women of Argyle’s scholarship funds,” she said.

There will also be some teaching courts for anyone wanting to learn or refresh their skills before hopping into a match.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy food and cold beverages and have the chance to leave with a swag bag valued at $50, a raffle prize or a medal for their pickleball performance.

“We’re really focused on a fun, family-friendly and community building event,” said Buckert. “And, it raises money for a good cause.”

According to Buckert, the Women of Argyle are in the process of going through scholarship applications and plan to give out about $20,000 in scholarships by the end of the month.

To sign up for the event, click here.

For more information on Women of Argyle, visit the organization’s website.