Outlaw Renovations promises clear communication, quality craftsmanship, zero guesswork

Ryan Lambert has heard and witnessed firsthand the complaints most people have with general contractors. And, for the most part, their biggest beef centers on one fatal flaw: poor communication. Honestly, poor isn’t even a good enough word for it.

Calls repeatedly go unanswered – even when you’re trying to give them work. Text messages sit unread. Timelines change with little or no explanation. One day, everything happening with your renovation project appears to be moving forward nicely, and the next, you’re left wondering if anyone will show up at all. In many cases, the real issue isn’t the construction work itself.

It’s the complete lack of clear, consistent communication along the way.

“That’s the customer feedback I hear all the time – they are all dissatisfied with the communication from their previous contractors,” Ryan said. “You call and can’t ever reach them. And even if you do, the contractor shows up late and never really does what they say they’ll do. I’ve heard it all, and I can’t say I blame them. But rather than feed into their problem, I prefer to have a solution.”

That solution is not only simple but also at the heart of everything Ryan and his team at Outlaw Renovations do: Clear communication, quality craftsmanship and zero guesswork.

So, whether you need help replacing a door frame, putting new tile down in a bathroom, designing a new addition or managing a complete home remodel, Outlaw Renovations knows how to get things done and ensure its customers are plugged in, communicated with at all times and smiling from ear to ear every step of the way.

From there, the finished product speaks for itself.

Lambert started Outlaw Renovations almost three years ago and has been slammed with work ever since – especially in Flower Mound, Argyle, Southlake and the surrounding areas. Much of that success stems from his bucking the trend of typical contractors. He prides himself on being the best in the industry at communicating promptly and never leaving anyone waiting in the dark. That process includes setting up group texts between the customer, project manager and main office. They also rely on construction software and go so far as to give their customers access to it. This way, they can see their project schedule notes, to-do lists, etc.

What’s more, Ryan handles all the initial meetings and estimates himself. This has led to more than 100 5-Star Google reviews.

Then comes the craftsmanship, which is always top-notch.

The remodeling projects Outlaw Renovations specializes in include everything from full-room additions to smaller but high-end kitchen and bathroom remodels, porches, patios, decks, sidewalks, new siding and more. For building services, their home construction crew can handle it all from start to finish. They have four in-house crews, so they never have to sub out every aspect of the job. In many cases, this structure ensures that even the largest and most complex jobs get done ahead of schedule.

Knowing someone who does this type of quality work is important for many homeowners this time of year, especially when spring comes around, and it’s time to start thinking about sprucing up the house a little bit.

“We pride ourselves on having more knowledge than our competitors, completing projects correctly and providing every option possible for your project,” he said. “Once we get to work, the results are the best quality builds and quality control in the area.”

He added, “It’s all about accommodating the homeowner. We are a member of the National Association of Home Builders, the Texas Association of Builders, and the Greater Fort Worth Builders Association. That means we are held to standards that other contractors aren’t. We offer a warranty with every project and regularly attend meetings to learn about the latest innovations in our industry.”

Lambert’s no-nonsense approach to ensuring clients receive the best possible experience and results began while working for a local remodeling company at 18. He said that, at the time, he was simply taking the job out of necessity. But he also had that type of work in his blood. His dad used to flip houses, and practically every one of his uncles was either a painter, carpenter, or remodeler. Even his brother is a general contractor in Oregon. Within six months of trying his hand at the family trade, he was promoted to crew leader.

He’s held every job since then, from hands-on worker to foreman, crew leader, superintendent, estimator, project manager, CEO and business owner.

“Often, the competition sends out salesmen who don’t know how to do the work or understand the scope of a particular project. Their job is just to do sales,” Ryan said. “With Outlaw Renovations, I go out to every estimate. And it’s not about selling anyone. I can speak about the project and save the customer money. Customer service is big for us. Any time they call or text, I call them right back if I don’t answer the first time. Our customer service standards are beyond exceptional; they have an amazing time working with us.”

When he isn’t working, Lambert spends time with his growing family. He and his wife, Baylie, have been married for eight years and have five kids. He’s also no different than most resourceful dads who don’t mind getting their hands dirty around the house on whatever project needs to be completed. It doesn’t matter what the home project is, the first thing he will do when he’s finished is step back, put his hands on his hips and marvel at a job well done.

“Even if it’s as simple as mowing the lawn, I enjoy it,” he said. “All of it keeps me busy – but this is what I enjoy.”

For more information, please visit Outlaw Renovations at outlawrenovation.com.

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