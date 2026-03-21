Prodigal program brings Biblical support to struggling families

Kathy Parker prayed to God countless times. Her daughter, Christy, struggled for years with alcoholism, and Kathy knew deep down that overcoming it would take more than hope alone—it would require strength, support, and a willingness to confront the difficult road to recovery. For a moment, she believed that a breakthrough had finally come in 2022. It was Christmas Day, and Christy was sober and in a great mood. They visited, laughed, and told each other how much they loved each other.

They hugged one more time later that evening before Christy drove home. The next day, they texted back and forth, and Christy shared a picture of herself. She was smiling into the mirror where she’d hung the Christmas note her mom had written to her.

Kathy thanked God in that moment. But the very next day, the phone rang with news no parent wants to hear.

Christy was gone; she’d committed suicide.

“She had fought her addiction for 20 years, and during that time, I was on a journey as a parent,” the longtime Argyle resident said. Although she and her husband have a blended family of six kids, one of whom is State Senator Tan Parker, and 12 grandchildren, Christy was the only one who struggled with addiction. “When you’re a parent of a child who is struggling like that, you feel ashamed, and you don’t talk about it. You’re worried people will judge you. So, I ended up cutting myself off from the very people who can pray and help you. I looked for years for a Christian organization that could help Christy, and we went to countless meetings together. After her death, I needed answers for a parent like me that were based on the Bible.”

“I found the program I was looking for two weeks after her funeral. My first question was, ‘Lord, why didn’t I find this sooner? I could have really used this.’ I knew I needed to share the same teachings with my church family at Denton Bible.”

That program, known as Prodigal, is now helping other parents and spouses with troubled loved ones find faith-based support, education, and community. Originally founded over 25 years ago by Jay and Ginny Burns at Watermark Church in Dallas, Prodigal is a faith-based support system for parents and spouses who are walking alongside someone battling addiction or another life-controlling struggle. Rather than focusing on fixing or treating the child, spouse, or family member who has wandered from God, the ministry equips families with biblical guidance, practical tools, and a supportive community to help them navigate the emotional, spiritual, and relational challenges that often accompany loving someone in crisis.

Prodigal is built on the belief that regardless of your loved one’s behavior, addiction, or struggle, you can lead yourself and your family well, possess great joy, always have reason for hope, and find great satisfaction in life through God.

Classes are held every Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:15 p.m., and discussions cover common topics such as forgiveness, boundaries, processing emotions, suffering, and guilt. They also provide guidance on what to do when God seems silent.

“It has been very rewarding,” Kathy said. “You do for the one that you would do for the many. We believe that even if one couple were helped, we’d keep doing this. It’s a lonely, heartbreaking place to be. But you don’t have to be alone.”

While Kathy helped introduce Prodigal to Denton Bible, she insists that it doesn’t start and end with her and Christy’s story.

Prodigal has been available for adoption by countless other churches for many years. Since it kicked off at Denton Bible Church in the fall of 2024, it has grown from a small pilot class of eight attendees to a 24-week study comprising two 12-week semesters. Their current semester is ongoing and has grown to 30 attendees.

What’s more, those classes have been led and shaped by several couples who now serve as the face of the program and walk alongside families beginning their own journeys. That includes Michael and Jennifer McFarlane, whose son is currently battling his own demons. Michael and Jennifer are widely considered the de facto leaders of Denton Bible’s Prodigal program.

“We want to be clear that this ministry is not for the prodigal in your life,” Michael said. “It will not help them overcome their addictions or issues in life, whether it be drugs, alcohol, pornography, abusive relationships, etc. What we are doing is giving their parents and spouses the tools to one day be in a healthier place. We want them to trust in the sovereignty of God, and when they can do that, they can find joy in life again.”

Jennifer agreed, adding, “I’d have women grab me at the grocery store and whisper to me about their son or daughter having problems. I’d always pray with them, but it also became a burden on my heart. I knew there were plenty of others who just felt incredibly alone in their journey with a prodigal. We have watched this destroy marriages, and we don’t want that for people. We want to help them.”

For many families, hope begins to fade after years of difficult conversations, failed attempts at change, and emotional exhaustion. Loved ones’ choices ripple outward, leaving parents and spouses feeling helpless and alone.

Prodigal leaders say the ministry exists for people in exactly that place.

“It’s a wonderful ministry, and our goal is to serve this community for years to come,” Michael said. “This isn’t restricted to Denton Bible. It’s for everyone, and the people who are a part of it now are reaping the benefits.”

Kathy agreed, adding that seeing other couples step into leadership has been one of the ministry’s greatest blessings.

“I prayed to find strong couples to help me bring this to Denton Bible,” she said. “God brought Jennifer, Michael, and so many others to me, and this ministry is now working for a lot of people as a result of that shared commitment.”

To learn more about Prodigal, please visit dentonbible.org/theprodigal.