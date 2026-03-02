Trophy Club updates micromobility ordinance to account for e-bikes, e-scooters

Trophy Club Town Council approved an update to the town’s code of ordinances that took effect on Friday, further regulating the use of micromobility devices.

It addressed scooters, bikes, the electric versions of both and golf carts.

“Trophy Club is a community where families are active outdoors, and golf carts are a common mode of transportation in our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Jeanette Tiffany. “These updates ensure that both micromobility users and golf cart passengers – especially children – are protected with clear, consistent safety standards.”

It repealed the former and “Motor-Assisted Scooters, Mini-Motorbikes and Pocket Bikes” article in the code of ordinances and replaced with a new, comprehensive “Micromobility Devices” article.

According to the town, the new article broadens the scope of regulated devices to include electric bicycles, electric motor-assisted scooters, manual scooters, pocket bikes, mini-motorbikes, electric skateboards, segways, hoverboards, skateboards with one or more wheels and similar devices.

The updated ordinance introduced the following safety measures for micromobility devices:

All children under 14 must wear a properly fitted and secured helmet while operating or riding and parents may not knowingly permit a child to ride without one.

Devices operated outside of daytime hours must have a white light on the front visible from at least 500 feet away and a red rear reflector or red light visible from 500 feet away.

Micromobility devices should only be operated at 15 mph when on public sidewalks, park paths and designated public trails.

Devices may be used on public streets during the day (30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset), but riders must follow posted speed limits and comply with traffic laws.

Anyone operating a micromobility device may not use handheld devices or wear headphones or earbuds that inhibit hearing while on public streets, sidewalks or trails.

Micromobility devices must yield to pedestrians, slow to a safe speed and provide and audible warning before passing.

According to a press release from the town, parents will be responsible if their kids violate the ordinance and will often see a fine up to $200 per offense. Repeat juvenile offenders might have to appear before a municipal court judge with a parent.

“As technology and transportation options continue to change, it’s important that our policies remain current,” said Trophy Club Town Manager Brandon Wright. “These updates provide clarity, strengthen safety expectations and ensure we are protecting residents – particularly children – whether they are riding a scooter, an e-bike or traveling in a motorized cart.”

The update also addressed the frequent use of golf carts while carrying passengers around town.

An update added that all occupants 14 years old or younger must be secured by a safety belt when riding in a motorized cart.

The update brings motorized cart safety requirements in line with vehicle passenger safety expectation and reinforces the Town’s focus on protecting young riders, according to the Town.

“We regularly see families using motorized carts throughout our community,” said Police Chief Patrick Arata. “Adding seatbelt requirements is a common-sense step that helps prevent serious injuries. This measure gives us clearer standards and reinforces safe practices.”

Trophy Club follows many other local municipalities that are ensuring the regulation of e-bike and e-scooter use throughout southern Denton County, including the Sheriff’s Office.

Following the turn of New Year into 2026, local officials warned residents of the dangers that come with micromobility devices.

For more information, visit the Town of Trophy Club’s website.