Sheriff’s Corner: E-bikes, scooters and the rules that apply

As electric mobility options gain popularity, it is essential to understand the classifications and regulations governing these devices. Whether you are considering a new mode of transportation or simply looking to stay informed, knowing the laws that govern these mobility devices can make your riding experience both enjoyable and safe.

In Texas, e-bikes are classified under Transportation Code § 664.001 as bicycles equipped with a motor of up to 750 watts, functional pedals and one of three specific classes:

Class 1: Pedal assist only, with a maximum speed of 20 mph.

Class 2: Throttle or pedal assist, also up to 20 mph.

Class 3: Pedal assist only, with a maximum speed of 28 mph and must have a speedometer. These are labeled for riders 15 years and older, in accordance with national safety labeling standards required under Texas Law 664.003(b).

Under Texas law (Section 551.202), a person may operate an electric personal assistive mobility device on residential streets, roadways or public highways with a posted speed limit of 30 mph or less under certain conditions. The law allows use of the devices while crossing a highway in a marked or unmarked crosswalk, when no sidewalk is available or when directed by traffic control devices or law enforcement officers.

Additionally, e-bikes can be used on paths designated for bicycles. Riders are expected to stay close to the right-hand edge of the roadway, obey traffic signals, follow designated routes and adhere to the same rights and duties as cyclists, except where explicitly stated otherwise. You don’t need a license, registration or insurance to ride an e-bike. It is recommended for your safety that you always wear a helmet when operating a bicycle or an electric bike.

Motor-Assisted Scooters: Defined by Texas Transportation Code § 551.351(1), motor-assisted scooters can be operated on roads with speed limits of 35 mph or less. Local authorities, such as the city, county or the Texas Department of Transportation, may impose bans on scooter operations if deemed necessary for safety reasons.

Electric Dirt Bikes, Pocket Bikes & Mini Motorbikes: According to § 551.351(2), these smaller vehicles are subject to strict restrictions. They are not authorized for use on highways, roads, streets, bike paths or sidewalks. They are restricted to private property only, with operation permitted solely on land with the property owner’s consent (§ 551.353). Use on public property or roads is illegal, regardless of the vehicle’s size or speed.

Navigating the world of electric mobility in Texas does not have to be daunting. By familiarizing yourself with the classifications, regulations and safety requirements, you can confidently embrace these innovative transportation options. Remember, following the rules not only ensures your safety but also contributes to a pleasant and responsible community of road users. So, gear up, abide by the traffic laws and enjoy the ride!

Citizen Academy

The Citizen Academy is a 12-week program designed to open the lines of communication between the Denton County Sheriff’s Office and the community. It is the sincere desire of the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to develop a style of policing that reflects a collaborative effort between the community and police.

Starting on March 2, classes will meet every Monday evening for 12 weeks.

To Apply: www.dentoncounty.gov/711/Citizen-Academy

For more information, please contact Deputy Robert Kemp: 940-349-1552.

