Man charged with murder after fatal shooting at Lewisville bar

A 40-year-old man has been charged with murder following a fatal shooting early Sunday at a bar in Lewisville, police said.

Authorities said shortly after 1 a.m. March 1, officers with the Lewisville Police Department responded to a reported shooting in the 1100 block of Texas Street. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male in the parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers began rendering life-saving aid while additional officers secured the scene and began investigating. Police were given a description of the suspect, later identified as Ronald Lamont Ross, 40.

Officers located Ross nearby and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition but later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Ross has been charged with murder and tampering with evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Frederick at [email protected] or the Lewisville Police Department at 972-219-3640.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Denton County Crime Stoppers at 800-388-TIPS (8477) or online at dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.