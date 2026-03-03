Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Dec. 1, a man called 911 expressing concern for his son. Officers checked on the son and determined he was safe. The caller, who appeared to be intoxicated, disagreed with that assessment and stated officers had asked the “wrong questions.” He then accused the responding supervisor of lying and being incompetent, using additional language not suitable for print.

On Dec. 4, officers were called to check on a couple reported for suspiciously walking through a neighborhood where they did not live. When located, the pair told officers they had simply taken a walk away from the rest of their family and were already on their way home. After confirming nothing was amiss, officers determined the couple was doing nothing more than exercising their right to… walk it off.

On Dec. 8, a calf barely old enough to find its footing decided to test the fence line and wandered off from its home pasture. The young escapee was eventually rounded up and returned to its mother, proving that in this town, even runaway livestock don’t get far before being herded home.

On Dec. 11, officers responded to a report of a juvenile involved in ding-dong ditching. He was trying to hide his face, but was stretching his luck by just wearing pantyhose on his head. The child was located, and his mother required him to apologize to the homeowner, treating the incident as a learning experience.

On Dec. 14, officers responded to a domestic disturbance after a verbal argument escalated when a woman began throwing trash at her husband. Looking for any reason to get out of the house, the man told officers he would come back after he went to church.

On Dec. 20, officers responded to a report of juveniles on a local school campus after hours. The group told officers they were simply playing hide-and-seek, though the caller reported the kids were also testing the doors. Officers determined the students were a little too eager to get back to class, and the game was called — no extra credit awarded.

On Dec. 21, police received reports of four to five loose goats roaming Argyle roadways. Despite officers being widely regarded as the G.O.A.T.s, the caller was referring to actual goats.

On Dec. 23, officers responded to a disturbance at a local restaurant after a woman became upset over an incorrect order which led to her throwing her drink on the ground in front of the drive-thru window and yelling and cursing at the workers. The subject left the scene before officers arrived, proving once again that some orders come with extra attitude.

On Dec. 30, a homebuilder returned from vacation to find his construction site missing a few finishing touches. According to the report, someone entered the build site and removed approximately $600 worth of ceiling fans and a $280 shower head.

On Dec. 31, a resident rang in the New Year with some unexpected guests after discovering three miniature horses hanging out in his yard. The animals appeared to have wandered off from home while searching for a celebration of their own. Officers noted the trio seemed content to start the year horsing around while awaiting a proper ride home.