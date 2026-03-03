Local leaders react to possible terror attack in Austin

Officials on Monday evening confirmed that a third victim in the weekend Austin shooting has died as the investigation into the suspected gunman continues.

Authorities have named the three victims killed in the downtown Austin shooting as 30-year-old Jorge Pederson, 21-year-old Savitha Shan and 19-year-old Ryder Harrington. Shan and Harrington were killed Sunday morning, and Pederson died from his injuries Monday, police said.

Authorities have confirmed that the suspect in the shooting was wearing a shirt depicting an Iranian flag under a hoodie that read “Property of Allah” when he opened fire on bar patrons early Sunday morning. The shooter, identified as Senegalese immigrant and naturalized U.S. citizen Ndiaga Diagne, 53, had been wearing a shirt with the Iranian flag on it under his hoodie. There was also a Quran located in his vehicle. He was shot and killed by police.

The FBI has called the shooting a “potential act of terrorism” and its Joint Terrorism Task Force is involved in the investigation.

Southern Denton County’s federal and state leaders spoke out about the tragic incident.

“The horrific shooting in Austin is now being investigated as a potential act of terrorism. Beth and I continue to pray for the victims, their families, and all those impacted by this senseless act of violence,” State Senator Tan Parker (R-Flower Mound) posted on Sunday. “We are grateful to our local law enforcement officers and first responders, as well as our state and federal Homeland Security partners, who are working together to fully investigate this attack and protect our communities.”

Congressman Brandon Gill (R-Flower Mound), in a post on X, blamed decades of U.S. immigration policies for bringing Islamic terrorism into the country, argued that immigration from Islamic nations harms America culturally and socially, and called for ending immigration from the Islamic world.

“You can thank decades of contemptible, elitist policymakers who cheered mass immigration in the name of diversity, multiculturalism, cheap labor and political correctness. And now their children and grandchildren will live in a country that’s unrecognizable and far worse off,” Gill posted. “How does immigration from Senegal – or anywhere in the Islamic world – benefit Americans? It doesn’t. It brings terrorism and social dysfunction into our own communities, while fundamentally altering America’s cultural fabric. Islamic terrorism is in America SOLELY because of immigration. It was a policy choice to import it. No more immigration from the Islamic world.”

No more Islamic immigration pic.twitter.com/kT28wB8eiS — Brandon Gill (@realBrandonGill) March 1, 2026

Governor Greg Abbott (R) released the following statement Sunday:

“Texas mourns with the families and loved ones of those who were horrifically killed in last night’s attack in Austin,” said Governor Abbott. “Cecilia and I pray for them, and we pray for the swift recovery of those who were injured. I have been in contact with Mayor Watson and DPS Director Martin and have offered the full support of the State of Texas to ensure all assistance and resources are deployed.

“This act of violence will not define us, nor will it shake the resolve of Texans. To anyone who thinks about using the current conflict in the Middle East to threaten Texans or our critical infrastructure, understand this clearly: Texas will respond with decisive and overwhelming force to protect our state.

“Yesterday I directed the Texas Military Department to activate service members under Operation Fury Shield to work alongside state and federal partners to safeguard our communities and critical infrastructure. Patrols have been increased at vital energy facilities, ports, and along our border. We have bolstered cybersecurity personnel and deployed unmanned aerial surveillance to monitor and protect critical infrastructure sites.

“I also directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas National Guard to intensify patrols and surveillance. Texas is relentlessly working with our federal partners to ensure every necessary resource is deployed to defend our communities.

“And today, I directed the DPS to increase patrols and add law enforcement personnel in the 6th Street District in downtown Austin during weekends. We must ensure enough boots on the ground to discourage criminal activity.

“Texans are strong. We will not be intimidated, and we will not be terrorized. We will defend our state without hesitation.”