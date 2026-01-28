Community comes together to support Ponder senior football player in ICU after sledding accident

Ponder High School senior football player Caden Nowicki is currently in intensive care after he was involved in a sledding accident Monday afternoon.

According to a report for the Texas Department of Public Safety, 17-year-old Nowicki was being pulled in a kayak attached to an ATV on Amyx Hill Road.

The kayak left the roadway, Nowicki was ejected and crashed into a fence.

Nowicki suffered critical injuries and remains in the ICU at Medical City Denton.

The news came from Ponder ISD Superintendent James Hill, who talked about Nowicki and his time on the football team.

“Caden is an outstanding young man who is loved by many,” said Hill in a letter to parents. “We ask that you keep Caden, his family and friends in your fervent prayers and respect their need for privacy during this very difficult time. Our hearts are with them.”

Ponder football coach Marcus Schulz shared a post to social media asking for prayers for everyone involved.

According to a post from Schulz Wednesday, Nowicki is undergoing tests as the community came together to visit the hospital where he is being cared for.

PLEASE PRAY!!! Caden Is currently back right now having more tests run and needs ALL OF US!🙏@THSCAcoaches @uiltexas @ponderisdlions pic.twitter.com/siH86Pqdn7 — Coach Schulz (@blitzemD) January 28, 2026

Ponder High School will be accepting donations to help Nowicki’s family out during this hard time. Food gift cards can be dropped off at 300 W. Bailey Street when campuses reopen.

With schools closed all week as Winter Storm Fern blew through North Texas, teens found creative ways to enjoy the snow and ice.

Unfortunately, there are risks associated with that fun.

A pair of Frisco teens were killed after they hit a tree while riding on a sled that was being pulled by a Jeep.

The incidents led local officials to send out warnings about the danger of mixing sledding with vehicles.