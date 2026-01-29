Voter registration deadline approaches for March 3 Texas primary

Texans who plan to vote in the March 3 primary election must be registered by Monday, Feb. 2.

During the primary election, voters will select candidates to represent the Republican or Democratic parties in the November 2026 general election.

“The deadline to register in time for the primary election is quickly approaching,” Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson of Flower Mound said in a statement. “If you have not already registered, or you are unsure of your registration status, now is the time to act.”

To be eligible to vote in Texas, individuals must be U.S. citizens, residents of the county where they are registered and at least 18 years old on Election Day.

Texans can check their voter registration status through the “Am I Registered?” feature on the My Voter Portal at VoteTexas.gov. Voter registration forms are also available on the site, but applicants must print, sign and mail the completed form. Texans who have recently moved or changed their name may update their voter registration information online through Texas.gov.

Because voter registration is administered at the county level, residents with questions about their registration status are encouraged to contact their county voter registrar.

Registration applications must be postmarked or delivered by Feb. 2 to be valid for the March 3 primary. Election officials urged voters to mail applications as soon as possible, noting that under U.S. Postal Service guidance, mail may not be postmarked until it reaches a processing center, which may not occur the same day it is mailed. Voters who want to ensure a same-day postmark can visit a U.S. Postal Service retail location and request a manual postmark.

Other key election dates include early voting in person from Feb. 17-27. Applications to vote by mail must be received by county early voting clerks by Feb. 20. Election Day is March 3.

More information about voter registration and upcoming elections is available at VoteTexas.gov.