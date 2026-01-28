Oh ‘Snow’ Close: Local school districts remain closed Thursday to clear up parking lots, sidewalks

Local school districts have taken it day by day with their decisions to reopen schools. While many roads are thawing and the snow has melted, districts still have concerns.

Argyle ISD, Northwest ISD, Lewisville ISD and Denton ISD all canceled Thursday’s classes Wednesday afternoon.

Liberty Christian School also made the call Wednesday evening due to the threat of hazardous road conditions. No school for the Warriors on Thursday.

While major highways and some side streets are nearly cleared from ice and snow, school campus parking lots and sidewalks are still full of ice and snow.

“Here we go with today’s announcement… you may have heard this before,” said Argyle ISD on its social medias. “Argyle ISD schools will remain CLOSED on Thursday due to continued hazardous road and campus conditions across he district.”

According to the district’s announcement, district officials reevaluated campus conditions on Wednesday and determined that insufficient snow and ice had melted, leaving schools unsafe to open.

Rinse and repeat today! Can we get about 12 more hours of sunlight today? Asking for a friend 😏@ArgyleISD pic.twitter.com/mkmL8H60Dk — Dr. Courtney Carpenter (@DrCourtneyCarp) January 28, 2026

The district hopes Thursday’s extended period of above-freezing temperatures and sunlight will improve conditions, but district officials will reevaluate district-wide conditions.

Meanwhile, AISD maintenance workers will continue to work on clearing walkways and school entrances.

“As a result of continued poor residential and rural road conditions as well as frozen campus parking lots and sidewalks, all Northwest ISD schools and facilities will remain closed and classes are canceled through Thursday,” said the district in a statement.

Lewisville reused its wording from yesterday’s announcement, saying the decision to close on Thursday was made out of an abundance of caution.

“While temperatures warmed today and some melting occurred, conditions across the district remain uneven,” said the district in a statement. “Residential and neighborhood streets, campus parking lots, apartment complexes and shaded areas continue to have lingering ice.”

Lewisville ISD said some areas within district boundaries may see temperatures dip below freezing again, causing remaining moisture to possibly refreeze and become hazardous.

The district said it opted not to delay start times because possible refreezing would have affected bus routes, which would have occurred around 7 a.m.

“In addition, many LISD students rely on walking routes to campuses or bus routes and those paths remain difficult to safely navigate,” said LISD. “Bus transportation is also impacted by neighborhood street conditions and access to campuses and transportation centers.”

The district has crews working to break up ice in parking lots and transportation centers, treating sidewalks, shaded areas and high-traffic locations.

LISD anticipates students and staff will return to campuses for normal operation on Friday.

“Based on continued assessment of conditions, the amount of ice that remains on roadways due to prolonged overnight freezing temperatures and limited melting and subsequent refreezing, has resulted in road conditions that remain unsafe in many areas across the district,” said Denton ISD in a press release. “The district will continue to monitor weather and roadway conditions.”

The district said it will continue to reassess roadways on Thursday to determine if their condition is safe for student and staff to return on Friday.