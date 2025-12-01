Warm November gives way to a stormy finale

November kept up our trend of warmer and drier-than-normal weather until late in the month. A weak La Nina of cooler-than-normal ocean temperatures in the Pacific virtually shut down our southern storm track from the subtropical Pacific jet stream until Nov. 20. Then, it opened up in a big way.

By the numbers, November was much warmer than normal. The average high during the month was 77, nine degrees warmer than the normal high of 67.8. The warmest temperature for the month was 90 on the 15th. The coldest temperature was 26 on Nov. 10th, although the temperature dropped to 32 on the 9th. Technical point #1: The temperature must fall below 32 to qualify as a freeze. Technical point #2: Since official temperatures are measured at a height of 2 meters, it’s entirely possible to have a “ground temperature” 2 or 3 degrees below the observed temperature, especially on a calm, clear morning. The average low was 49, which was 5 degrees warmer than the normal low of 44.

Barely a trace of moisture (.04″) was recorded Nov. 1st, after which nothing fell for nearly three weeks. Finally, the Pacific moisture stream opened up for 1.28″ at Denton Enterprise Airport on Nov. 20. A second Pacific storm system produced heavy rains from southern California, across the Desert Southwest into Texas. DFW picked up nearly 4 inches (3.95″) on the morning of the 24th, while Denton recorded 1.85 inches. Total rainfall through the 24th amounted to 3.27″ which was a good inch above normal November rainfall of 2.15″. Rainfall so far this year totals 31.9″ which is very close to normal year-to-date rainfall of 32.3 inches.

Severe weather was scarce. Outside of minor flooding on the 20th and 24th, southwest Denton County reported small hail on the morning of the 24th (here come the roofers… again). On the mornings following heavy rains, we had fog.

The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting slightly warmer-than-normal temperatures this month (average high 57, average low 36) with near-normal precipitation.

Enjoy the fall colors!