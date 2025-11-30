DCTA community outreach goes beyond the tracks 

DCTA actively sponsors events across its member cities to educate current and potential riders about its services, support local initiatives and show appreciation for its partners.

DCTA is excited to sponsor the upcoming Christmas at the Ranch event on Saturday, Dec. 13 at Doubletree Ranch Park in Highland Village.

DCTA CEO Paul Cristina emphasized that “sponsoring local events like Christmas at the Ranch provides a chance to give back to the communities that support us and educate them about what’s possible with DCTA.”

Christmas at the Ranch will feature a variety of festive activities, including pictures with Santa, reindeer encounters, snow hill sledding and a snow play area, creating joyful memories for attendees of all ages.

In addition to supporting local events like Christmas at the Ranch, DCTA will also support the Holiday Stroll in Lewisville on Dec. 5 and 6, the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival on Dec. 6, and several other events throughout 2026.

Through DCTA’s A-train, residents can extend their holiday experiences beyond their local area by connecting to the DART Green Line and accessing holiday events in Dallas and beyond. By making these valued experiences more accessible, DCTA demonstrates its commitment to enriching the lives of the communities it serves.

DCTA provides free shuttle rides when needed, as part of its sponsorship packages, from offsite parking to the event’s front gates to enhance convenience and accessibility for participants. This service will be available for the Denton Holiday Lighting Festival.

“Offering convenient transportation options enhances the overall event experience for attendees by providing easy access and reducing traffic congestion and parking needs, which aligns with the services we aim to deliver for our member cities,” said Cristina.

As a proud supporter of its member cities, DCTA is committed to enhancing local celebrations and fostering community spirit.

