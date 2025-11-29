Highland Village Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Highland Village Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Aug. 28, a caller reported an unknown man sitting on their front steps. When officers arrived, the man claimed the homeowner had given him permission to “cool off inside.” It turned out the man had been living in his car, which had conveniently broken down on the same street.

On Sept. 10, an officer followed up on a 911 hang-up call at a residence and the homeowner’s dog took a bite out of the crime-fighter. Fortunately, the pup was up to date on its rabies shots and was placed on a short home quarantine, while the officer likely added “dog whisperer” to the list of skills he’s still working on.

On Sept. 16, employees at several businesses on FM 407 called police after spotting teens with what appeared to be guns. Officers arrived—only to discover the suspects were armed with nothing more than water guns and participating in the annual Senior Assassin game.

On Sept. 19, a man tried to turn his RV into a long-term residence at Pilot Knoll Park, but officials quickly caught on. He was told to pack up his belongings, and his trailer was towed—proving that not all camping trips come with a happy ending.

On Oct. 3, a couple of kids under 10 years old got off easy after stuffing some landscaping rocks down the sewer line, which caused a major blockage and extensive damage to the sewer riser.

On Oct. 4, a woman reported items missing from her home. She suspects they were taken by her husband, who she is in the process of divorcing. However, officers said since the separation wasn’t final, the items were still shared between the two. Off to civil court she goes!

On Oct. 7, five young adults apparently thought Doubletree Ranch Park was their personal frat house and decided to crack open a few cold ones. Their party ended quickly, however, when officers arrived and discovered the “grown-ups” were all just 18 or 19.

On Oct. 13, a Jazzercise class got an unexpected adrenaline boost when a window suddenly shattered mid-workout. Police believe a BB or pellet gun was to blame—though if it was a new tactic to raise heart rates, it definitely worked.

On Oct. 16, a group of teens looking for quick cash—or maybe just some excitement—tried to break into a space at The Shops at Highland Village. Of all the places they could have chosen, they went for the management office—and failed spectacularly. The only thing they managed to crack was the door.