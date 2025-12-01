Denton-area nonprofit awarded $8.5k through Seasons of Giving grant program

Hearts for Homes, a Denton-based nonprofit, received an $8,500 grant on Nov. 21 for its work in providing no-cost home repairs for low-income seniors around Denton County.

“We are excited to announce that Park Place Dealerships selected Hearts for Homes as a 2025 Season of Giving grant recipient,” said Hearts for Homes in a statement. “Their gift of $8,500 will definitely bless the seniors we serve this winter season.”

The award was part of $100,000 in grants given out by Park Place through its annual Season of Giving program, which supports the arts, medical research, children’s advocacy and education.

Hearts for Homes was one of 19 organizations selected out of 600 that applied in 2025.

“Each of these nonprofits create lasting change in our community and we are happy to bring awareness to another 19 that typically don’t receive a lot of exposure,” said Kara Connor, the community engagement manager for Park Place Dealerships.

Since 2020, Park Place Dealerships has awarded $500,000 to 103 North Texas nonprofit organizations.

“There are so many incredible nonprofits that are driving meaningful change across North Texas,” said Matt Woolsey, the area vice president for Park Place Dealerships. “Our team is committed to being a great partner to strengthen our community. It’s wonderful to see our members embrace the spirit of giving, which allows Park Place to extend its impact far beyond our dealership walls.”

Hearts for Homes has partnered with United Way of Denton County and, in October, with Force Home Services, among others.

The organization helps with home maintenance and repairs, ranging from HVAC issues to building wheelchair ramps.

On Nov. 20, Hearts for Homes also received a $10,000 donation from the Sundt Foundation, the charitable organization of the national home-building company Sundt.

“We are just thrilled about this newest partnership with such a wonderful, community-minded construction company,” said Hearts for Homes. “Thank you for this blessing and your partnership to lift up seniors in need in our community.”

For more information on Hearts for Homes, visit the organization’s website and follow the nonprofit on Facebook.