Flower Mound Rotary to host charity 5k as part of Town’s Christmas festivities

Spots are still available in Flower Mound’s Annual Reindeer Run and Grinch Sprint taking place on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Bakersfield Park on Duncan Lane.

The event, which takes place during Flower Mound’s Christmas Program, will be hosted by the Flower Mound Rotary Club and gives participants different race options.

At 9 a.m., the 5k “Reindeer Run,” about 3.11 miles, will start. The entry cost for the 5k is $49 after sign up fees are added.

The “Grinch Sprint” Fun Run, which is open to kids aged 12 years or younger, will start at 9:40 a.m. and costs $23 after sign up fees.

According to the Flower Mound Rotary Club, 100% of the money made from the race will go straight to local and international charity work done by the organization.

Finishers will receive a commemorative t-shirt and a medal for participating in the race.

To celebrate the completion of the races, there will be coffee, pancakes, cookies, water and hot chocolate, while supplies last, at the finish line.

According to the race website, the top three male and female runners in the 5k will get additional awards, as well as the top male and female in the masters division.

The top three finishers in the following age groups will also get an award:

9 and under, 10-14, 15-19, 20-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 45-49, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74, 75-79, 80+

For more information on the race, including the race route and available race day parking, visit the Flower Mound Rotary Club’s race website.

Packet pick-up for the race will take place on Thursday from 2-9 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Cross Timbers YMCA. Packets can also be picked up on race day at the Bakersfield Baseball Fields.

To register for the race, visit the Race SignUp page.

According to the Town, Santa and The Grinch will be set up at the race to take photos.

Flower Mound’s Christmas Parade, featuring a new route, and Tree Lighting Ceremony will also be held on Saturday evening. For more info, visit the Town’s website.