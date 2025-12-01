Rotary Round-Up: Grandma Got Run Over by a REINDEER??

“Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas Eve. You can say there’s no such thing as Santa, but as for me and grandpa, we believe. She’d been drinking too much eggnog and we begged her not to go. She left her medications and stumbled out the door.”

Well, how irresponsible.

No one talks about the example Grandma set for her family. Was she drinking while taking medications? Not good. Then there’s the hit and run. Santa fled the scene of the accident, which tells me he must have been hitting the bottle, as well. Was Santa intoxicated?

“I’ve warned all my friends and neighbors, ‘Better watch out for yourselves.’ They should never give a license to a man who drives a sleigh and plays with elves.”

How do we know it was reindeer Santa was driving?

I did a little investigating. People herd reindeer in the arctic areas for milk and transportation. We don’t have an exact address, but it’s been rumored Santa lives at or near the north pole, which is in the arctic. If children leave just cookies, Santa has his own milk supply. Circumstantial evidence?

The golden eagle is the biggest predator of reindeer. My research said eagles go after reindeer calves in the fall and spring. Could golden eagles have seen this group of horned animals flying in the sky and thought, “door dash”? Were Santa and his reindeer being chased and lost control when grandma stepped in front of them? Could this be his defense?

Reindeer have been associated with Santa since 1821. There is a history here. It was the 1823 poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” where Santa increased his herd to 8. Rudolph was added in 1949 thanks to Gene Autry, the singing cowboy.

“When they found her Christmas morning, at the scene of the attack. They were hoof prints on her forehead and incriminating claw marks on her back.”

More evidence. Reindeer’s cloven hooves harden in the winter, allowing them to trudge hard surfaces (or leave marks on grandma’s back) and their legs make a clicking noise when walking. When reindeer travel in packs through blinding blizzards, they can stay together by the sound of the clicking noise.

“Up on the roof top, reindeer paws, click, click!”

Grandma got run over by a reindeer, walking home from our house Christmas Eve. You can say there’s no proof against Santa… so we wish you all a very, Merry Christmas Eve.

