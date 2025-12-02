Sean Hannity to deliver keynote at Denton County Republican event in February

Sean Hannity will headline the Denton County Republican Party’s Lincoln Cabinet Gala on Feb. 7, 2026, the organization announced.

The annual “Let Freedom Ring” gala, billed as one of North Texas’ premier political events, will be held at the Embassy Suites Denton Convention Center. Attendees will have the opportunity to join a VIP reception with Hannity before his keynote address on “The Greatness of America.” Tickets and table reservations are available here.

Hannity, a longtime Fox News personality and nationally syndicated radio host, reaches an estimated 13.5 million listeners each week. His books—including “Let Freedom Ring”, “Deliver Us From Evil” and “Conservative Victory”—have each reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list.

The gala will also feature musical performances by The American Bombshells, a patriotic entertainment group founded in 2011 that provides morale and outreach programs for military members, veterans, first responders and their families. The group uses revenue from public performances to support cost-free shows at bases, hospitals and veterans’ homes.