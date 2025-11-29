Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On Sept. 17, a caller reported seeing something with two red lights in the ditch, possibly a bicyclist who fell. It turns out it was a robotic lawnmower.

On Sept. 18, a caller concerned about a bus being stopped down the road for 15 minutes, with no one getting on or off. The mysterious bus was nowhere to be found upon officers’ arrival.

On Sept. 23, a caller reported seeing two individuals wandering in the neighborhood going door to door. Contact was made with the individuals who were soliciting.

On Sept. 25, a caller reported their barn door was open.

On Sept. 29, a caller reported seeing three cars almost hitting each other. Contact was made with the drivers who advised they were playing the Senior Assassin game.

On Oct. 9, a caller wanted to report he was scammed by a foreign female for not paying up on their romantic “textationship.”

On Oct. 10, a caller reported loud music and revving of car engines were coming from an Airbnb house in the neighborhood.

On Oct. 12, some kids playing ding-dong-ditch.

On Oct. 14, a caller had concerns about the construction taking place on FM 407 had inadequate signage or cones to alert traffic.

According to the department, 300 traffic stops were conducted from Sept. 16 thru Oct. 15.