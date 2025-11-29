Sheriff’s Corner: Denton County Sheriff’s Office joins nationwide effort to combat human trafficking

The Denton County Sheriff’s Office Human Trafficking Unit recently participated in Operation Coast to Coast, a nationwide initiative focused on identifying and rescuing victims of human trafficking while holding traffickers accountable for their crimes.

The multi-agency effort brings together law enforcement and victim service providers across the country to address one of the most pressing public safety issues of our time, the exploitation of women, men and children for profit. The operation aims to rescue victims, dismantle trafficking networks and provide survivors with the support and resources needed to rebuild their lives.

Locally, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office worked in close partnership with Reclaim 611, Refuge for Women, Unbound and Friends of the Family to ensure that each individual recovered during the operation received compassionate and comprehensive support. These partners played a critical role in helping victims exit trafficking situations safely and begin the process of healing and restoration.

As a result of the local operation, 10 victims were recovered and connected with services. Of these, seven accepted the help, and one chose to leave completely. Additionally, two criminal cases were opened against suspected traffickers, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to pursue justice for victims of these crimes.

I commend the dedicated efforts of the Human Trafficking Unit and the agencies involved. Through operations like Coast to Coast, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office reaffirms its mission to protect the vulnerable, serve with integrity and seek justice for all. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office remains dedicated to ending human trafficking and will continue working with partners to identify victims, hold offenders accountable and ensure Denton County is a safe place for everyone.

Human trafficking remains an ongoing issue across America. If you believe you are a victim of human trafficking or may have information about a potential trafficking situation, please contact the U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or call Denton County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-388-TIPS. If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.