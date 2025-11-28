High School Football Playoffs Scoreboard

Argyle 59, Proper Walnut Grove 42

It was a back-and-forth street fight on Friday afternoon, but in the end, Argyle got it’s hand raised and has advanced to the state quarterfinals with a 17-point victory over Prosper Walnut Grove.

Argyle jumped out to a 3-0 lead on a Carter Stebbins field goal, but a Walnut Grove touchdown had the Eagles trailing by four points a few minutes later.

Argyle answered with a 1-yard keeper from Maguire Gasperson to regain the lead, but the Wildcats scored again and led 14-10 at the end of one.

In the second quarter, Argyle responded when Gasperson connected with Julian Caldwell on a 44-yard touchdown pass to make it 17-14 Eagles.

Grove answered with another touchdown to regain the lead at 21-17, before Gasperson connected with Logan Rexroat on a 12-yard touchdown pass and Caldwell on a 17-yard pass as the Eagles took a 31-21 lead into the break.

Early in the third, Gasperson connected with Braden Bach to make it a 38-21 ball game, but the Wildcats answered with a touchdown of their own to make it the score 38-28.

The Eagles responded with a score to make it 45-28 on a 1-yard run from Rexroat, but Walnut Grove scored again, and Argyle led 45-35 after three.

The Eagles extended their lead to 17 points early in the fourth quarter on a 17-yard run from Nathaniel Bruce, but Walnut scored a minute-and-a-half later to bring the game back to within 10 points.

With under four minutes to play in the fourth, Bruce scored again on 5-yard run to put the game out of reach.

Gasperson threw for 332 yards and 4 touchdowns and Caldwell had 10 catches for 164 yards receiving and 2 touchdowns.

Argyle (11-1, 8-0) will play the winner of the Melissa/Anna game in the state quarterfinals at a time and date to be determined.

Check back for updates from tonight’s Bryon Nelson/Guyer game.