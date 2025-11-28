Northlake Police Blotter

The Northlake Police Department made 19 arrests in September, answered or initiated 2566 calls for service and took 60 reports. Here are some recent calls for service.

On Sept. 17, officers received a Flock license plate reader hit for a stolen vehicle in the 8000 block of Gasoline Alley. Officers located the vehicle and confirmed it was stolen from Tennessee. The vehicle was impounded and the owner was notified of its recovery.

On Sept. 25, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Lazy Dog Lane at approximately 9:30 p.m. regarding someone wearing a headlamp at a home under construction. Officers contacted a subject cleaning a mortar mixer for bricklayers and advised him that he was violating a town ordinance, after which he stopped working and left the area.

On Sept. 26, officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Faught Road regarding Deadly Conduct. The complainant advised his girlfriend pulled a gun on him and tried to run him over with her car. Officers located the vehicle and arrested the female subject.

On Sept. 26, officers were dispatched to Tanglewood Trail regarding a Disturbance. While a vehicle was being repossessed, the owner backed into the tow truck and then reversed down the street as the tow truck followed. Both vehicles eventually stopped, and the tow truck completed the repossession.