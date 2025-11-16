Aging in Style with Lori Williams: Home for the holidays – signs your aging loved one may need help

As we head home for Thanksgiving, it’s often the first time in months we’ve been together with parents or grandparents. Amid the turkey and traditions, it’s easy to overlook subtle changes that may signal a loved one is struggling.

Pay attention to what’s different. Have they lost weight or stopped caring about their appearance? Does the house feel cluttered, darker or less safe than before? Are they repeating themselves, forgetting conversations or letting mail pile up? Maybe they seem quieter, sadder or less engaged than usual. You might also notice bruises or stiffness that hint at balance problems or falls.

Equally important, take a closer look if one parent is now the primary caregiver for the other. Caregivers often insist they’re fine, but their exhaustion can be written all over their faces. You may see dark circles, irritability or a forced smile that masks worry and fatigue. Many stop going out, skip their own medical appointments or say they’re “just tired” when they’re actually burned out. Some may seem short-tempered or hopeless. Others push away offers of help, feeling guilty for wanting a break or believing no one else can do it right.

If you notice these signs, start the conversation gently and with compassion. Ask how they’re really doing. Offer support and gather information about local resources. Often, families simply don’t know where to begin — and that’s where help from trusted professionals can make all the difference.

The greatest gift you can give this Thanksgiving may not be what’s on the table — it’s showing up, noticing and caring.

Lori Williams is Certified Senior Advisor, Author, Podcast Host, Public Speaker and owner of the multi-award-winning senior placement service, Lori Williams Senior Services, LLC, proudly based in Flower Mound. Contact Lori at 214-783-1222 or loriwilliams-seniorservices.com.

