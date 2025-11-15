Two local favorites merge to form Haus of Wellness in Bartonville

For Corey Cope, combining two successful, neighboring wellness businesses into one cohesive concept felt like a no-brainer way to build on what each already does so well. And it won’t be long before he brings that fresh approach to Bartonville.

Cope is the new owner of the soon-to-be-opened Haus of Wellness in Bartonville Town Center. The new 3,000-square-foot studio combines UCryo & Recovery and Luminous Glow Med Spa. Both longtime community favorites, the two businesses are being reimagined through extensive renovations that will include an adjoining hallway and a cohesive, modern design. In addition to the physical transformation, Haus of Wellness will also embody a broader philosophy—one that blends recovery, rejuvenation and long-term health into a single, balanced lifestyle.

By bringing these services under one roof, Cope and his team aim to simplify the wellness journey for clients who want to look and feel their best without having to visit multiple locations.

Examples of their combined and expanded services include cryotherapy recovery, hormone replacement therapy, peptides, recovery services and a lengthy list of aesthetics ranging from lip fillers and express facials to medical-grade skincare products, procedures and maintenance to treat fine lines and wrinkles, acne and other skin rejuvenation needs.

“Our goal is to build off what these two local businesses did so well for so long—but in a unique way that will achieve a fully integrated approach to wellness,” Cope said. “Everyone is welcome and we’re constantly looking to expand the services we offer.”

He added, “The best part is that Haus of Wellness will be right in the heart of Bartonville. There’s nothing else like it.”

Their grand opening celebration is scheduled for Nov. 18 from 5 to 8 p.m. at 2652 FM 407 #115, Bartonville.

(Sponsored content written by Steve Gamel)