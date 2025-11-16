Texas Legislature: The gift of additional opportunity

On Sept. 17, 2025, Governor Greg Abbott signed House Bill 120 (HB 120) into law, a piece of legislation that expands career and technical education (CTE) programs in public schools. The Legislature created this bill to expand reach of the people of Texas, empowering the next generation with practical skills and a chance of thriving careers.

If you have students in high school or near high school, the bill may open up additional opportunities to plan life after school. This bill addresses critical workforce gaps head-on, as technicians, craftsmen and tradesmen are in short supply. The bill triples funding for Pathways in Technology Early College High Schools (P-TECH) from $50 to $150 per student, it also enables high schoolers to earn associate degrees, workforce credentials and high school diplomas simultaneously.

This integration of academics and hands-on training opens doors to high-demand fields like IT, healthcare and skilled trades—sectors projected to require 63% of Texas jobs to hold postsecondary credentials by 2036, according to Texas 2036. A standout feature is the removal of the $5 million annual cap on the Rural Pathway Excellence Partnership (R-PEP) program, which partners rural schools with colleges and employers to deliver tailored CTE pathways. This means equitable access to dual-credit courses and industry-recognized certifications. The bill also encourages additional information for future opportunities by mandating counselors share real-time workforce data, ensuring students receive personalized guidance toward viable futures.

Participation in Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) now also counts toward CTE requirements, honoring military readiness as a pathway to leadership and employment. The legislature touts this bill as a $7 billion investment in career training over two years. For those looking for a path to success, this could be a gift of self-reliance and opportunity for all young Texans.

