Double Oak Women’s Club taking donations for annual auction fundraiser

The annual Double Oak Women’s Club Auction Fundraiser will take place at Double Oak Town Hall on Saturday at 6 p.m. and the organization is accepting donations.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department, the DOWC Scholarship, children’s events and other nonprofits supported by the organization.

Recently, the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department helped extinguish multiple residential fires during an outbreak of early morning lighting storms.

According to Allison Hulchanski, the community service chair for DOWC, said the volunteer fire department’s fire chief often serves as the auctioneer for the event that relies on community input.

“It’s definitely a joy to see the community come together for the events,” she said. “It takes a small army to put on the auction between donating time and items.”

DOWC said donated items will be accepted at Double Oak Town Hall from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. until Friday at 8 p.m.

For more information or to make a donation, reach out to Hulchanski at [email protected] or via phone at 315-720-2610.