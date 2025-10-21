Northwest ISD names principal for new Hicks Early Childhood Center

Chrisa Oakley was named the first principal for the new Dr. David Hicks Early Childhood Center, announced Northwest ISD Monday evening.

The early childhood center, to be built in North Fort Worth at the corner of Bonds Ranch Road and FM 156, is the first school in the district that will be exclusively for pre-kindergarten students.

It is one of four planned NISD early childhood centers as part of a $2 billion bond that was approved by voters in 2023.

“Pre-K marks the beginning of many children’s educational journeys and I look forward to establishing a strong academic foundation for our youngest learners,” said Oakley. “Data shows that students who start in Northwest ISD’s pre-K classes outperform those who do not, and this school will grow our early childhood program to new heights.”

Before starting as the principal of the Hicks Early Childhood Center, Oakley has accumulated 17 years of NISD service having most-recently served as the principal of Cox Elementary School.

She joined the district in 2008 as an elementary teacher, intervention specialist and assistant principal.

Oakley said she will miss working at Cox Elementary, but is excited to set the standard for the district’s early childhood centers.

Ground broke on the Hicks Early Childhood Center in July and the center plans to open in August 2026.

The center was named based on submissions from the community. In June, the district announced it would be named after Dr. David Hicks, who was chosen to honor his lifelong commitment to learning and education.

He served as NISD’s superintendent in 2022 before unexpectedly passing away during his tenure. He believed strongly, and advocated for, early childhood learning and pre-K for a solid educational foundation.

All four centers will be designed with a focus on experience and play-based learning that will cater to a young child’s development process. The centers will also plan to offer daycare services for teachers and staff.

Families will be able to apply for enrollment for their pre-K children regardless of where they live in the district, but students will be selected through a randomized system.

According to NISD, if a child is not selected, they will continue to attend pre-K classes at their zoned campus or the next closest campus with capacity.

More information about pre-K programs in NISD can be found on the district’s website.