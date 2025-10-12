Senior Talk DFW: October means Halloween and Medicare Open Enrollment

October, hello fall! Oh wait, we’re in Texas so some days we may be Fake Fall and other days are a teaser of cooler fall temps to come. October is known for Breast Cancer Awareness, Halloween, Medicare Open Enrollment and best of all, My Birthday! Sassy Seventies, here I come!

Medicare Open Enrollment begins Oct. 15 and runs through Dec. 7. During this time you can compare and change your Part C, Medicare Advantage, Part D Prescriptions and your Supplemental Part F or G. Look at your history of what you paid for 2025 and decide if the coverage you have still meets your needs. Has something changed in your life or medical history?

October is a good time, before the holidays get crazy, to review other insurances and plans for your future. What other insurances you ask? Review your life insurance plans and most importantly your beneficiary designees. Do you need more life insurance? Less because kids are grown? Beneficiary designees change due to life events? Life insurance turns uncertainty into security. It replaces financial loss with financial stability, giving your family time to grieve without worrying about money.

Do you have a Convertible Term Life Insurance Policy? Did you know there are companies who will purchase the policies that no longer serve you? Or you could sell the policy if funds are needed. A life settlement can unlock hidden value in a life insurance policy that you no longer need—but it’s important to weigh the pros, cons, and financial implications carefully.

Have you done any funeral pre-planning? This can be the greatest gift you give your loved ones so they aren’t dealing with the decisions and costs associated with final plans. There are different types covered by an insurance policy specifically for funeral and related costs.

What are all these types of insurance? What do I need? What do I need to explore? Come hear from experts about all 3 of these at Senior Talk DFW. Oct. 16 from 10-11:30 a.m. join us at MSU, 100 Parker Sq. Rm. 138A, Flower Mound. On Oct. 21 from 10-11:30 a.m. join us at The Seeden Club (next to Point Bank) 306 Hwy 377 Argyle. For either location, RSVP at SeniorTalkDFW.com or call/text 469-616-0561. Please let us know you’re coming. We can’t wait to see you.

You go love on your loved ones, let us handle the details. Edwena Potter, Certified Senior Housing Professional, Senior Talk DFW, Keller Williams Realty.