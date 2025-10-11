Supercharged: How one family turned inspections into a home services empire

When Blake Williams launched his small home inspection business in 2008, he began to build a reputation for thorough and reliable work. But when his wife, Angela, joined him five years later, she brought a big idea that changed the business for the better: a bold and memorable rebrand. At the time, the company was known as Clear Creek Inspections—a name that, while serviceable, didn’t exactly spark curiosity or stick in the minds of homeowners and real estate agents.

In her eyes, Blake had already proven himself a visionary in the industry and had his finger on the pulse of the next big thing in home services. Therefore, his small but mighty business needed to be equally bold, timeless, and unforgettable.

“Mom has always had a marketing mind, and I remember her saying, ‘What is Clear Creek Inspections? That doesn’t tell me anything.’ She envisioned something timeless, and that’s when she thought of superheroes,” Delta Napolitano said. She is Blake and Angela’s daughter and their Director of Marketing and Education. “That’s how [Super Team Services] happened. Our team could scale the tallest roof, see through walls with infrared cameras, and deliver peace of mind. Agents loved it, and customers remembered it.”

She added, “Dad was always the worst at marketing. But there’s no doubt he had the vision. The sky has been the limit ever since.”

Super Team Services is not only still family-owned and operated, but it has also become a thriving, recognizable parent company for popular brands that include Super Inspector, Super Pest Services, and Super Heating and Air. It began with home inspections that focused on long-term relationships and comprehensive, top-to-bottom inspections. As Blake learned what additional services mattered most to homeowners and agents, he took those requests to heart and added pest control in 2020 and HVAC a year later.

Basically, all the core services and quality touch points you need under one roof—from your first home to your last.

“We wanted to be the best at home inspections. We perfected that process as best as we could, and then we added other services. Our mission is to provide opportunities and super experiences to our team, clients, agents, and everyone we serve,” Delta added. “If we help a client, that’s a home for a family. If we help an agent, that’s money and opportunity for them.”

To learn more, please visit yoursuperinspector.com.

(Sponsored content by Steve Gamel)