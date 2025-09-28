Travel with Terri: From cobblestones to coastlines, 12 unforgettable bike rides across the globe

Wherever I’ve wandered—through sleepy villages, bustling cities, or wild coastal trails—there’s a quiet kind of magic in discovering a place by bike. The rhythm invites presence: the soft hum of tires on pavement, the shifting textures under my wheels, the thrill of rounding a bend to find an unexpected overlook, wind blowing in my hair and thoughts.

These moments, stitched together by motion and wonder, form the heart of:

From Cobblestones to Coastlines: 12 Unforgettable Bike Rides Across the Globe (in no particular order).

Michigan – Leelanau Peninsula Bike Trail New York – Manhattan & Brooklyn Bridge Washington DC – National Monuments Guided Bike Tour Mississippi – Ridgeland & the Peaceful Natchez Trace Parkway Texas – Circle Austin’s Lady Bird Lake California – San Francisco to Sausalito via the Golden Gate Bridge Brazil – Rio de Janeiro to Copacabana & Ipanema Beaches Holland – Amsterdam to Rural Fishing Village England – London’s Royal City Tour France – Paris’ Dreamy Landmarks, Giverny & Versailles Japan – Narita’s Rice Fields and Bath Houses Mexico – Puerto Vallarta’s Bike and Food Tour

Descriptions and highlights include:

Michigan’s Leelanau Trail

Northern Michigan is a cyclist’s dream, blending natural beauty, cultural charm, and a touch of indulgence. It’s rural, wooded and very agricultural.

Cherry orchards & vineyards : Ride through rolling landscapes dotted with corn fields, vineyards, cherry orchards, old barns, and fruit stands.

: Ride through rolling landscapes dotted with corn fields, vineyards, cherry orchards, old barns, and fruit stands. Stop: Try the freshest farm to table food, with a flight of wine and a slice of their famous cherry pie.

Try the freshest farm to table food, with a flight of wine and a slice of their famous cherry pie. Forests & meadows: The trail winds through peaceful woodlands and open fields, perfect for nature lovers.

New York – Manhattan to Brooklyn on the Brooklyn Bridge

A bike ride across the Brooklyn Bridge is a surreal, thrilling blend of history, skyline views and urban energy.

Iconic Bridge Experience: Designated bike lane with rest stops leading all the way to Brooklyn.

Designated bike lane with rest stops leading all the way to Brooklyn. Panoramic views: Spot the Statue of Liberty, Ellis Island, and the Manhattan skyline.

Washington DC – Monument & Bike Tour

The guided Monument Bike Tour in Washington, D.C., is a dynamic way to explore our capital’s grandeur, blending history, architecture, and natural beauty. This tour gives an entirely new perspective of our stunning capital city.

National Mall Loop : Flat, bike-friendly paths connecting major landmarks and monuments. Slow paced and relaxing.

: Flat, bike-friendly paths connecting major landmarks and monuments. Slow paced and relaxing. Tidal Basin Trail: Beautiful and relaxing, especially stunning during cherry blossom season.

Mississippi – Ridgeland & the Natchez Trace Parkway

The Natchez Trace bike ride in Ridgeland, Mississippi, is a soulful blend of scenic beauty, Southern hospitality and historic charm in the center of the Magnolia State. Borrow a free bike from Explore Ridgeland Visitor’s Center.

Historic Natchez Trace Parkway: Cypress Swamp, Choctaw Homelands, Nature-Rich Stops, Interpretive Signs, and Historic Landmarks.

Distances: Choose from 8, 25, 50, 62 or 100 miles—perfect for all skill levels.







Texas – Austin’s Lady Bird Lake

This Texas capital city ride is a vibrant blend of nature, recreation, and urban cultural charm around a beautiful lake right in the heart of Austin.

Hike-and-Bike Trail : Kayaking, Paddleboarding, Picnicking:

: Kayaking, Paddleboarding, Picnicking: Lady Bird Johnson’s Legacy : The lake was renamed to honor Lady Bird and her environmental advocacy.

: The lake was renamed to honor Lady Bird and her environmental advocacy. Congress Avenue Bridge Bats: At dusk, watch 1.5 million bats take flight—an iconic Austin spectacle.

California – San Francisco/Sausalito & Golden Gate Bridge

San Francisco, Sausalito, and the Golden Gate Bridge offer a tapestry of experiences that blend iconic views, coastal charm, and cultural richness. Here are the top highlights:

Golden Gate Bridge : Ride through Golden Gate Park . Walk or Bike Across this iconic bridge. The views are breathtaking.

: Ride through Golden Gate Park Walk or Bike Across this iconic bridge. The views are breathtaking. Sausalito : See Floating Homes, Marine Mammal Center.

: See Floating Homes, Marine Mammal Center. Fun Ending: Load up your bike and ride on a ferry back to San Francisco to enjoy more amazing bay views.

Brazil – Rio de Janeiro to Copacabana & Ipanema

Pedaling from Rio de Janeiro’s city center toward Copacabana and Ipanema is like gliding through a postcard. The route is primarily flat and lined with dedicated bike paths, making it ideal for both casual riders and seasoned cyclists.

Copacabana Beach: A dazzling stretch of coastline where you’ll see thousands of sunbathers and soccer balls. Very family-oriented – multi-generations gather at the promenade.

A dazzling stretch of coastline where you’ll see thousands of sunbathers and soccer balls. Very family-oriented – multi-generations gather at the promenade. Ipanema Beach: This is one of Rio de Janeiro’s most iconic and beloved stretches of sand. It’s the beach that inspired the legendary bossa nova hit “The Girl from Ipanema,” and it’s every bit as enchanting as the song suggests.

Holland – Amsterdam to Volendam Fishing Village

Biking is a way of life in the Netherlands. In fact, in Amsterdam there are more bikes than people. Amsterdam also boasts 320 miles of dedicated bike paths. The world-famous Rijks Museum even has a bike path running through it. Biking from Amsterdam to Volendam is a quintessential Dutch experience, overflowing with charming scenery.

Scenic Countryside Cultural Experience: While biking, you’ll see Windmills, cows, traditional costumes and cheese wheels.

While biking, you’ll see Windmills, cows, traditional costumes and cheese wheels. Volendam Harbor: A postcard-perfect fishing village with colorful boats, traditional costumes, and waterfront cafés. Fun tours of Edam cheese and a wooden clog factory.

England – London Royal City Tour

A royal bike tour through London is like pedaling through the pages of British history—graceful parks, grand palaces, and iconic monuments all within reach. A guided tour is recommended.

Ride through Royal Parks : Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, and St. James’s Park.

: Hyde Park, Kensington Gardens, and St. James’s Park. See Iconic Sights: Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, and the Houses of Parliament.

Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, Westminster Abbey, Trafalgar Square, and the Houses of Parliament. End with a Pub Stop:Eat some hot fish and chips and drink a cold pint.

France – Paris Landmarks, Giverny & Versailles

A biking tour through Paris, Giverny, and Versailles is like pedaling through a living canvas, where history, art, wealth, and countryside charm unfold with every turn. Many guided tours include a round-trip train from Paris, bike rental, and access to landmarks.

Paris Landmarks : Eiffel Tower, Louvre & Tuileries Gardens, Notre-Dame & Pont Alexandre III Bridge. It’s especially beautiful seeing it illuminated at night.

: Eiffel Tower, Louvre & Tuileries Gardens, Notre-Dame & Pont Alexandre III Bridge. It’s especially beautiful seeing it illuminated at night. Giverny & Monet’s Garden : Monet’s House, Giverny, Water Lily Pond, Monet’s Gravesite, Local Market and Picnic on Seine River Path by the Old Mill.

: Monet’s House, Giverny, Water Lily Pond, Monet’s Gravesite, Local Market and Picnic on Seine River Path by the Old Mill. Versailles Palace & Gardens Highlights: Château de Versailles, Royal Gardens, Hidden Gems & Historic Estates, Marie Antoinette’s Hamlet and Versailles Forest Trails.

Japan – Narita’s Rice Fields and Bath Houses

After a long flight, a bike ride around Narita is a perfect way to stretch your legs, soak in the rural scenery and discover a quieter side of Japan.

Explore Historic Villages :Glide past rice fields, and visit cultural landmarks such as Naritasan Shinshoji Temple

:Glide past rice fields, and visit cultural landmarks such as Naritasan Shinshoji Temple Try Something New: Finish your ride at a traditional Japanese bath house. A one-of-a-kind experience.

Mexico – Puerto Vallarta’s Bike and Food Tour

This is a fun, flavorful ride led by a local guide. The tour combines food, history, and storytelling—perfect for first-time visitors or curious food enthusiasts. It was the perfect combination.

Cycle 5 miles through Old Town: See Bandaras Bay , the famous Malecón boardwalk, Guadalupe Church and other iconic spots.

See Bandaras Bay the famous Malecón boardwalk, Guadalupe Church and other iconic spots. Tastings Galore: Stop at seven local small food kitchens in neighborhoods off the beaten path to sample a variety of tacos (barbacoa, carnitas and asada), pork belly, Mexican ice cream and craft beer.

There’s something profoundly intimate about exploring a destination on two wheels. Biking invites you into the heartbeat of a place—where the scent of fresh bread drifts from corner bakeries, children’s laughter echoes through alleyways and the rhythm of daily life unfolds at eye level. It’s not just transportation; it’s transformation. I’m drawn to the freedom it offers: slipping off the tourist trail, gliding through quiet neighborhoods and stumbling upon scenic paths that don’t appear on any map. For our family, bike tours have become a favorite way to travel—immersive, joyful and full of delightful surprises that linger long after the ride ends.