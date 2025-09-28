DCTA Unveils Transit Royale: A new era of travel convenience

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) recently implemented a significant upgrade to your transit experience with Transit Royale, a premium enhancement to a free, publicly available app called Transit. Transit utilizes public transportation operations data feeds from various sources to make it easier to find mobility options. This enhancement boasts many other exciting new features that fundamentally transform how riders can engage with local transit, including opportunities to provide real-time feedback on quality focus areas like safety, cleanliness, and on-time performance.

“We’re excited to introduce Transit Royale, which enhances convenience and flexibility for our riders,” said DCTA CEO Paul Cristina. “With the seamless integration of GoZone on-demand micro-transit into the app, we’re making it easier than ever for our community to plan their journeys across Highland Village, Lewisville, and Denton.”

One of Transit Royale’s main features is the ability to check GoZone vehicle availability, plan trips, and navigate transfers across all DCTA service options — all within a single app. This innovative feature encourages smarter, more efficient travel and enables users to make real-time decisions while on the move.

Riders can expect a range of enhancements, including live tracking of upcoming departure times and rides, expanded trip results with an improved trip planner, customizable app features with unique themes and icons, additional icons to mark favorite spots on the map, and personalized emojis and nicknames to foster a fun leaderboard experience.

DCTA encourages all residents to download the Transit Royale app available in the Apple App store for iOS devices or the Google Play store for Android and enjoy these exciting new features. This upgrade represents another step in DCTA’s efforts to improve transit accessibility and enhance the overall rider experience.

(Sponsored content)