Double Oak Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Double Oak Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 23, a caller wanted to report someone hitting her car in the parking lot.

On July 24, a caller reported hearing a gunshot in the area. Officer contacted a resident nearby who advised they blew up a water bottle using an air compressor.

On July 24, a caller reported hearing some yelling going on nearby. A resident nearby had a pool party for their child, and it got loud. Everything was ok.

On July 25, a caller reported receiving scamming text messages about unpaid toll bills.

On July 27, a caller advised a handgun was pulled on them for riding scooters on the roadway.

On July 28, yard signs with metal strips were thrown in the middle of the roadway. Contact was made with the homeowner who advised that he throws the signs into the street because they are placed in his yard. Homeowner was advised to pick the signs up from the roadway.

On August 3, a driver on a traffic stop had a warrant for their arrest. Arrest was made.

On August 4, a caller wanted to report someone burglarizing their car during the night.

On August 11, a caller advised an ex-family member is holding his backpack hostage.

On August 14, a caller wanted to report their yard sign was stolen.