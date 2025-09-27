From the Firehouse – September 2025

One of my favorite sayings is, “It takes a village to keep a community safe.” This enduring statement reminds us that each of us has a role in protecting our neighbors and our community.

As first responders, we often see these acts of community spirit when someone suffers a sudden cardiac arrest. In those moments, survival often depends on the actions taken by bystanders in the first few minutes. Time is critical, and despite our best efforts we can’t always get there fast enough. That’s why it is so important for citizens to learn CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator (AED). When bystanders step in and take action, they essentially become an extension of us as first responders and increase the odds of survivability.

What makes these moments even more remarkable is how smart technologies and the strategic placement of AEDs are saving more lives. One example is the AED SaveStation — a free-standing, GPS-tracked cabinet that houses an AED. These systems ensure the AED is always accessible, functional and ready when needed.

The AED SaveStation is designed with climate control to protect the device from the extreme Texas heat or cold. It features remote monitoring that sends alerts if the cabinet is opened or requires maintenance. For visibility, it is equipped with illuminated signage and lighting, making it easy to locate at night or during emergencies. The unit provides 24/7 public access through a secure yet easy-to-open enclosure. Additionally, audio and visual alarms are built in to draw attention whenever the station is accessed.

On August 23, a new free-standing AED SaveStation was installed at the Lantana tennis courts in honor of 17-year-old Dylan Dorrell, a Guyer High School cross country athlete who tragically passed away on August 13, 2020, from sudden cardiac arrest. While many associate cardiac arrest with older adults, it is the leading cause of death in young athletes.

The American Academy of Pediatrics estimates that 2,000 people under the age of 25 die each year from sudden cardiac arrest in the U.S. — the equivalent of one high school student every three days.

I am especially proud of Adkins Elementary School in Lantana, who in partnership with the RunForDylan Foundation, raised funds to bring this life-saving station to our community. Their efforts are a powerful reminder that together, we can prepare, we can act, and we can save lives.

For the month of July, the Denton County Emergency Services Districts No.1 and 2 responded to 349 calls, with 56% being medical related and 44% being fire or service related, and an average response time of 7:03 minutes.

To reach Chief Vaughan, please send an email to [email protected] or call 940.464.7102.