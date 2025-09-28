Argyle Police Blotter

The following is a summary of recent incident reports made to the Argyle Police Department as compiled by the staff of The CTG:

On July 28, a baby deer struggled to understand how to use the roundabout at Crawford Road and Country Lakes Blvd. By the time officers arrived, the fawn had made its way out of the roundabout, but probably felt like a deer in headlights when it saw the traffic circle.

On July 29, officers responded to an unregistered guest at the La Quinta Inn in Northlake that was flooding the bathroom. No charges were filed; the hotel simply asked police to pull the plug on his stay and escort him out.

On August 1, police responded after four donkeys decided the grass really was greener outside their fence near Stonecrest Road. Officers arrived and returned the long-eared fugitives to their rightful pasture.

On August 1, a caller reported a pack of 20 cows avoiding the FM 407 traffic and walking along Sam Davis Road. When officers arrived, the cows apparently had made it to their destination on time because they were nowhere in sight.

On August 3, officers responded to a group of residents locked inside their community pool. Eventually, one of the HOA board members came by and let everyone out. After a deep dive into the issue, it was determined a short circuit was to blame.

On August 7, a caller reported suspicious activity around 3:30 a.m., but it turned out to be just an older couple delivering newspapers. Newsflash: Nothing to see here.

On August 7, a car sitting suspiciously long in one spot raised eyebrows—until officers discovered the culprits were just roofers doing door-to-door sales. Unfortunately, their sales pitch was missing one key element—a permit. Police kindly asked them to pack up their ladders and return once their paperwork was nailed down.