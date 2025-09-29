Suspects charged after parking dispute in Denton turns fatal

Two people have been arrested on murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting early Sunday in Denton.

Officers were called around 12:58 a.m. to the 300 block of W. Eagle Drive after a 911 caller reported a fight in a parking lot and then heard gunfire, according to the Denton Police Department. Responding officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The victim was later identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner as Luis Fernando Carranza, 24, of Denton.

Witnesses told police two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle that was later stopped in the 1400 block of W. University Drive. One suspect, identified as 26-year-old Alfred Jackson Jr. of Pattison, Mississippi, ran from the vehicle but was caught and arrested for evading arrest, police said. The second suspect, 24-year-old Olivia Guster of Port Gibson, Mississippi, remained with the vehicle and was detained.

Investigators said the confrontation began as a dispute over right-of-way in a gas station parking lot before escalating into a fight. Police allege Jackson struck the victim’s friend with a shovel, Guster assaulted both men, and Jackson shot the victim before pointing the gun at the friend. Neither victim knew the suspects, authorities said.

Jackson now faces charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, while Guster faces a murder charge. Both were booked into the City of Denton Jail and will be transferred to the Denton County Jail, with bond amounts pending.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective Pizana at 940-349-7922.