Local youth soccer team hopes to prepare girls for success on and off the pitch

Reign, a newly-formed, all-girls youth competitive soccer organization got out to a hot start in its inaugural season, winning 35 games and tying twice, but recording no losses.

While the success is important for Director of Coaching Scott Moore, he said he also wants to ensure he instills a hard work ethic into his athletes, no matter what they do in life.

“A lot of our messaging and our training is a way to apply things that can help players in the classroom, as well,” he said. “So, we don’t accept any shabby work and always expect a player’s best in a positive way.”

The idea behind the club’s name ‘Reign’ is that the athletes are trained to be leaders on the field, in the classroom and in their community.

Most players are local, coming from Flower Mound or Lewisville and, like the communities they come from, Reign’s teams are focused on working together.

“Normally, during half time a coach will break down the game and let the kids know what they need to do better, but we have our players do that,” said Moore. “So, you can look at the sideline and we have 10-year-olds coaching other 10-year-olds, which is really cool.”

All of the Reign teams have captains. For those that aren’t captains, Moore said the organization still has high expectations.

“We expect them to follow in a productive way by offering positive criticism and helping the leaders become captains in soccer, but also in their communities outside of the game,” he said.

The organization has also gotten the athletes involved in the community early on.

Earlier this year, the teams did a fundraiser to bring stuffed animals to hospitals for kids in need. Moore said the program is looking for more opportunities to provide services like that in the future.

The locality of the team and its families has made it an environment Moore has enjoyed being a part of and believes any players in the area will enjoy, too.

Moore said he started Reign after he left a large, nationwide club that had teams in every state.

He had coached at many different clubs before, including a tenure as Texas State University’s Assistant Coach, but said he wants to grow better connections to his players and truly make a difference in the community.

“I wanted to give more to the player and have a more personalized experience versus every kid being a number,” he said. “So, there aren’t any plans to grow big, we’re just looking at merging with a couple of clubs in the area and keeping the Reign culture and brand strong.”

Reign’s teams age up to 12U, currently, but Moore said they are hoping to expand both older and younger.

In January, the organization plans to start a 4U team and eventually have age levels all the way up to 19U.

Depending on the skill level of the players, Moore said teams usually compete in five tournaments per year. Almost all of the tournaments are in Texas, but there are plans to look at out-of-state tournaments in the future.

Moore understands the importance of sports in the lives of kids and, with the amount of talent that comes from North Texas, he is excited to invite any athletes from local areas to try out.

“We would like to get as many kids in the Flower Mound and Lewisville area that might be a part of a club they don’t feel set in,” he said. “Especially if they’re looking for a more personalized approach.”

For more information, visit the Reign website.