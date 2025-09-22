Lewisville’s Parks and Rec Department nationally recognized for park management

Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation Department was awarded the 2025 National Gold Medal Award winner for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management by the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) in partnership with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA).

The national honor places Lewisville among the top departments in the country for its commitment to high-quality park services, innovation, long-term planning and dedication to community well-being.

“This is an incredible honor for Lewisville,” said Lewisville’s Parks and Recreation Director Stacie Anaya. “This award is a reflection of our team’s relentless dedication to creating spaces and programs that foster community, health and belonging. Most importantly, it is a testament to the incredible support we receive from our residents and leadership.”

According to Lewisville, the city was named a finalist in April 2025 in the Class III category, which includes cities with populations between 75,001 and 150,000.

The department was selected as the Gold Medal winner from a highly competitive field of national peers following a rigorous application and judging process conducted by a panel of experienced park and recreation professionals.

The National Gold Medal Award has been recognizing outstanding achievements in parks and recreation since 1965. Agencies are evaluated based on their ability to address the needs of those they serve through comprehensive and creative approaches to service, management, and community impact.

Lewisville joins Arlington, Coppell and Plano as North Texas municipalities that have been awarded the National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.

In March, the Town of Flower Mound’s Parks and Recreation Department was recognized for its work in mentoring, innovation, impact and commitment.